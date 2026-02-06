Asia Jewels Show 2023: A Dazzling Display of India’s Finest Jewellery

Hyderabad: Asia Jewels Show 2026, one of South India’s most glamorous & niche jewellery exhibitions, is hosting its 62nd Edition in Hyderabad at Hotel The Westin, Mindspace, Hitech City, Hyderabad on 13th, 14th, 15th February 2026 from 10:30 AM to 8 PM. The grand jewellery fair will take place at one of Hyderabad’s luxurious The Westin, Mindspace, Hitech City, Hyderabad, offering an opulent shopping experience.

This exclusive show marks the 12th Edition of Asia Jewels Show in Hyderabad, bringing together never-seen-before creative and masterpiece Jewellery designs from top handpicked jewellers across India, all under one roof.

Asia Jewels Show is a niche event that exhibits high-end, fine-branded gold, diamond, polki, fusion, and traditional jewellery, among others. Visitors can explore the latest collections in fine gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, platinum jewellery, wedding jewellery, traditional designs, Kundan, Jadau & Polki jewellery, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Sachdev – Chief Organizer, Asia Jewels Show, said: “Asia Jewels Show is one of the finest jewellery exhibitions in the country, featuring 50+ renowned jewellery brands under one roof. The Jewellery Show is here creating a right opportunity to buy jewellery from Top Jewellers of the Nation, this fair is a one-stop destination for jewellery enthusiasts, jewellery lovers, brides, grooms and for jewellery shopping for family weddings. People can shop or pre-book exquisite jewellery pieces from top jewellers of the nation who are participating at Asia Jewels Show. It’s the perfect platform to experience world-class Jewellery and premium designs from across India.”

On display will be luxury jewellery designs from top brands across Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Chennai & Hyderabad, creating an extraordinary showcase of elegance and craftsmanship. Adding to the allure is a dazzling range of international Jewellery designs and exclusive masterpieces from some of India’s most celebrated jewellers.