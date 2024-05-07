Art show shows timelessness of watercolours

Hyderabad: An art show on watercolour paintings organised at Kalakriti Art Gallery shows that water colour art, though very old, is always evolving, with different styles and ideas.



‘The Calm Before the Storm’ is part of a series called "Like a Secret Language Not to be Deciphered." It explores inner solitude and the power of self-reflection. Through colours and forms, it captures both tranquillity and the intensity of life's changes.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the artist Abhijit Dutta said "Counter Point" builds on the themes of his previous work, "Square Foot." Dutta highlighted the disappearance of nature due to urbanisation, noting its impact on both environment and heritage.

Reflecting on his childhood in old Calcutta (Kolkata), he reminisced about the vibrant greenery that once adorned buildings, now replaced by concrete. Through his art, Dutta captures the changing urban landscape, urging viewers to contemplate the delicate balance between progress and preservation.

Ruchi Sharma, curator, Kalakriti Art Gallery, said water colour paintings burst with vibrant colours and energy, capturing various styles and techniques from artists of all ages. “Each artwork is a thrilling journey into creativity, showcasing the imagination and talent of the artists,” Sharma said. This exhibition celebrates the beauty of water colour painting and invites viewers to explore landscapes in new ways. Each artwork offers a glimpse into the artist's perspective, inviting the viewer on a journey of introspection and discovery.