Green Gold Animation Launches 'Learn With Bheem' app

Hyderabad: Green Gold Animation, the studio known for creating some of India’s most loved animated characters, has announced the launch of “Learn with Bheem”, an interactive learning application designed for children between the ages of 2 and 8 years. The app marks Green Gold’s foray into educational technology, combining structured learning with play based engagement through familiar characters from its popular franchises.

Available globally on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, “Learn with Bheem” offers a curated set of learning modules that aim to make early education more accessible, interactive, and enjoyable for young learners. The app has been developed with input from educators and child development experts, ensuring that its content aligns with early learning goals across key developmental areas such as language, numeracy, creativity, memory, logic, and problem-solving.

Each learning path within the app is age-based, designed to evolve with the child’s cognitive and motor skills. For children aged 2 - 3, the app introduces foundational concepts such as colours, shapes, alphabets, and numbers through simple puzzle games and activities led by Mighty Little Bheem. The 4 - 5 age group focuses on early math and language building, exploring concepts like addition, subtraction, and memory enhancement through interactive stories featuring Chhota Bheem and Chutki. Children aged 6 - 7 can advance to more complex tasks such as crosswords, time-telling, and creative play modules like dress-up and room decoration, while the 8 + category features logic puzzles, quick math, and knowledge quizzes, alongside strategy-based games such as cricket and basketball.

‘Learn with Bheem’ follows a B2C model and is available under ads and in-app purchase options. Users can also opt for monthly or yearly subscription plans to access an ad-free experience and premium learning content. The app is built around a child - safe digital environment, ensuring that children can explore and learn without exposure to inappropriate or intrusive content.

Speaking on the launch, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, said, “ With ‘Learn with Bheem,’ we wanted to extend the world of our characters beyond entertainment and into education. For nearly two decades, Chhota Bheem and his friends have inspired values like friendship, courage, and curiosity. This app builds on that emotional connection, allowing children to learn in a setting that feels safe, familiar, and enjoyable. The goal is to make early learning more holistic - balancing knowledge with creativity and play._ ”

Beyond entertainment, the app reflects Green Gold’s intent to contribute to early childhood learning through engaging, locally relevant content. It emphasizes active participation over passive viewing, encouraging children to interact, experiment, and solve problems through guided play.

The app’s release underscores Green Gold Animation’s continued evolution from a homegrown animation studio into a cross-platform content creator and innovator. Having shaped the landscape of Indian children’s entertainment through television, films, and digital content, the company is now extending its reach into interactive learning experiences designed for the next generation of young audiences.