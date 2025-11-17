An Expert Jolt to Electrifying Energy Drinks

They say laughter is the best medicine, but in today’s hectic world, energy drinks are a close second! In fact, for many, bottled energy drinks have become as common as a morning cuppa. From young professionals to students pulling all-nighters. These bright-sparkly cans promise a quick ‘pick-me-up’ boost for focus and a surge of super energy.

In fact, they’ve become so ingrained in modern culture that many people don’t even give a second thought to the cost of that quick spurt of energy. It's when the ill-effects take a toll on their health and they are addicted to it that people question the need for energy drinks.

Daily Fizz-exercise

“Energy drinks promise instant alertness, mental focus and stamina,” says Ankita Gupta, Dietician & Founder, Nutrition Matters from Delhi. She explains how, in a fast-paced world chasing productivity, energy drinks pop up as saviours to many people. Ankita says, “Many individuals, especially those with erratic schedules or late-night work routines, rely on these drinks as a ‘shortcut’ to energy rather than building it through proper nutrition and rest.”

While it's true that these drinks manage to ‘temporarily’ give you a boost in your energy levels. That is simply because most energy drinks contain caffeine, sugar and other stimulants, designed to stimulate the central nervous system and provide an instant feeling of alertness. Best bet: for those sleep-deprived or facing a long stretch of work, these drinks seem to be godsent. Simply put, the promise of more hours in the day, more productivity and more focus can be too tempting to resist.

Bubble Trouble

Khushi Chhabra, a Clinical Nutritionist, Nutrition with Khushi adds, “A lot has to do with marketing, which plays a big role in promoting these drinks as performance boosters and one-step solutions.”

Energy drinks feed on their main ingredient – caffeine. For those unaware, caffeine is known for increasing dopamine levels in the brain, leading to feelings of improved mood and heightened attention. Sugar, which often accompanies caffeine as its best buddy, provides a quick spike in blood glucose levels, giving your body that extra fuel it needs to feel energetic instantly.

Other ingredients like taurine, guarana and B-vitamins are also marketed to improve focus, endurance and mental performance. However, this rush doesn’t stop at this. It gets concerning when the consumption of these drinks turns into an addiction.

Uncanny Truths

Nutritionist Khushi says, “Consumers need to be aware that energy drinks are not the same as hydration drinks.” She opines that energy drinks have as much as 2-3 cups of caffeine in a single can. It’s here, that teenagers should stay away from these drinks as their nervous systems are still developing.

Khushi explains how teenagers and young adults are most susceptible to this addiction. Reasons that fuel this dependence include competitive environments, irregular sleep patterns, academic and career-related pressures and social influence. Khushi adds a word of caution, “What's most dangerous is when you try mixing energy drinks with alcohol.”

Hard-Hitting Facts

One of the most immediate effects of consuming high doses of caffeine, especially through energy drinks is an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. For many people, this may feel like a heart racing with heavy palpitations, especially if one consumes multiple cans a day.

Further, caffeine is a sleep stimulant. While it may keep you awake during the day, it could hamper your sleep patterns when drinking at night. Ankita explains, “These drinks can also cause high sugar levels which spike insulin, contribute to weight gain and raise risk of pre-diabetes.” Not just that, if continued for a prolonged period, it can also affect liver and kidney health. Ankita says, “These drinks often give a temporary high followed by an inevitable ‘energy crush’ which worsens fatigue and dependence.”

Get Moving

Get this straight: Ending this addiction is a must. While cutting them out directly can be tough, gradually decreasing your reliance on these could prove beneficial. Khushi says, “Reliance on energy drinks points towards other issues such as lack of concentration, poor sleep, unmanaged stress or burnout.” She advises that dealing with these issues that serve as the root cause of the problem would help get out of the “vicious dependence loop” created and perpetuated by these energy drinks.

If you’re used to consuming multiple energy drink cans per day, try reducing your intake gradually. One could start by cutting back on one drink every few days or simply switching to a smaller size or portion. Perhaps, breaking free from energy drinks isn’t just a habit-change, it's more about reclaiming control over your health, mind and body. Maybe it's about choosing the long-term power of a healthier lifestyle instead of getting a life-shattering ‘jolt’ someday.

A Wake-up Call

• Most energy drinks have as much as 2-3 cups of caffeine in a single can.

• They also contain sugar, which quickly spikes your blood glucose levels

• Other ingredients like taurine, guarana and B-vitamins are also marketed to improve focus, endurance and mental performance.

• It is dangerous to mix energy drinks with alcohol

• High doses of caffeine, especially through energy drinks, can increase your heart rate, BP and even ruin your sleep patterns.

Deaddiction Tips

• Reduce your intake gradually, not suddenly

• Replace with healthier options like lemon water, coconut water and green tea.

• Improve sleep schedule

• Eat regular and balanced meals to keep blood sugar levels stable

• Stay hydrated and dehydration often feels like tiredness

• Identify triggers (late work, stress, skipping meals) (Courtesy: Khushi Chhabra, Clinical Nutritionist)