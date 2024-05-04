Akshay Tritiya Parna Mahotsav is to be held in Hyderabad

A function called Akshay Tritiya Parna Mahotsav will be held to mark the occasion. It is being organised under the guidance of Jain Guru Dr Samkit Muni Ji and two other Jain Monks. On this day about 700 Jains from across India such as Nashik, Pune, Jodhpur, Karnataka, and Chennai including 32 from Hyderabad are expected to participate in the same. They will end their year-long alternate fasting with sugar cane juice disclosed by Swarupchand Kothari, Gautam Chand Dank, Sajjan Gandhi, Annaraj Bafna and Vinod Kimtee, the office bearers of the organising body.Before breaking their fasting, they will march in a km-long procession from Saibaba Temple in Gudi Malkapur to Dadawadi Jain Temple Karawan on 10 May. 20 Chariots will participate in the procession.About 4000 people are expected to participate in this Mahotsav which starts on May 9th and ends on May 10thIn Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya is important as it commemorates the first Tirthankara, Rishab dev Bhagwan, ending his one-year asceticism(severe self-discipline and avoiding all forms of indulgence) by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands. Some Jains refer to the festival as Akashya Tritiya Parna Mahotsav. The ascetic practices include simple living, begging, fasting and ethical practices such as humility, compassion, meditation, patience and prayer. Akshay Tritiya Parna Mahotsav brings to an end to such a year-long strict self-discipline.Akshay Tritiya Parna Mahotsav will be organised by Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh, Greater Hyderabad.