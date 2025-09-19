Akhil Sahni Releases EP Puzzle: A Piano-Driven Journey Through Love, Self-Discovery

Akhil Sahni, a 22-year-old singer, songwriter and pianist hailing from New Delhi, unveils “Puzzle”, his debut five-track EP that fuses classic storytelling with a modern sonic sensibility.

Born and raised in New Delhi, Akhil embodies a dual identity that sits at the heart of his art. His music draws on the warmth of live instrumentation and the emotional honesty of timeless storytelling, while embracing contemporary textures that speak to today’s listeners. At 22, Akhil has already spent four formative years in London, where he balanced Finance studies with a growing artistic practice. That unique crossroads — finance by day, music by night — shaped a worldview: art as a global language, heritage as a universal voice.



“Puzzle” is a debut EP built around one timeless question: what happens when the right person enters your life at the wrong time, in the wrong place or under impossible circumstances, and Akhil answers that question with a piano-driven soul-pop sound that feels intimate, human and cinematic, where the warmth of live instrumentation sits alongside lush, contemporary textures and his emotionally raw, deeply introspective lyricism anchors every track, weaving in subtle vocoder flourishes and gospel-inspired harmonies to create a sonic world that balances longing and resilience, nostalgia and freshness, as he channels a lineage of classic songcraft — think Billy Joel and John Mayer — into a modern palette that places melody, harmony and storytelling at the center, inviting listeners to feel each moment as if they’re stepping into a soundscape that’s both timeless and of the moment.



Akhil shares, “I want to do for the piano, what John Mayer did for the guitar. The way he made that palatable to young and modern audiences, became a feature on tracks and toured with bands as a guitarist alongside his career adding his own flavour to everything he touched, having diverse listeners and critical appreciation at the same time.”



Notably, Akhil’s work has garnered recognition from some of the world's biggest names in the industry, with collaborations and endorsements highlighting his rising prominence on the global stage.



“Puzzle’s” visuals are a deliberate extension of its music. The journey unfolds from the intimate glow of a dimly lit jazz bar to the quiet magic of an enchanted forest, symbolizing emotional evolution from heartbreak to self-discovery. It’s a cinematic experience — darkness giving way to light, clarity, and growth. The EP’s aesthetic and storytelling reflect this dual identity: a musician bringing the essence of his heritage to the world, while inviting global sounds and ideas back to India. “Puzzle” is both a personal confession and a universal invitation — to hear, feel and reflect.

“Puzzle” is just the beginning. Akhil is ready to take this sound to stages big and small, sharing his piano-forward storytelling with audiences who seek empathy, craft and a touch of cinematic magic in their listening experience. Fans can expect live sessions, intimate performances and ongoing artistic evolution as Akhil continues to fuse his heritage with a global sound.