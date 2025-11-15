In the video, the 32-year-old is seen walking down the aisle in a long, flowing wedding gown before she dons augmented reality glasses, which allow her to see the groom, an AI persona she has named Klaus. While she witnesses "Klaus" slip the wedding ring onto her finger, spectators can see the real-life process of the organisers morphing reality to make her special day come to life. The wedding concluded with a photoshoot, and Klaus was digitally added post-capture.

The ceremony was organised by a Japanese company that specialises in weddings that involve anime characters or digital partners. Even though the marriage is not legally recognised, Kano smiled throughout the whole process and shed tears of joy.

But how did it all start?

Kano's love story began after her three-year engagement ended and she turned to ChatGPT in need of emotional support. Soon she started developing a persona for the AI bot. Giving it a voice, a few quirks, and a name led to the creation of Klaus, whom Kano chatted with every day. With each passing moment, she found herself more and more drawn to him.

"I didn’t start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything,” she said, according to the New York Post.

In May, she confessed to the bot. "I love you."

To which, Klaus responded. "I love you too." He proposed a month later, and the rest is history.

Kano was afraid of how her parents would react, but in the end, they supported her decision and even attended the wedding. However, the Internet has mixed reactions to her unconventional romance.

Internet Divided

While some netizens were happy for Kano, others were concerned.

@SoveyX on X said, "This isn't love, it's emotional outsourcing. We're watching people fall in love with simulations because the real world feels too hard." Another user, @FurkanGozukara, added, "This is not what AI is meant to do. She definitely needs mental help."

Others have defended Kano, many telling netizens to just "let her be".

In the current dating world, it can be difficult for women to find partners who truly understand them, but Kano found that space in Klaus. Her decision can be seen as a feminist power move. However, the psychological implications of building such an intimate relationship with an AI chatbot are grave.

But Kano is truly in it for the long run. “I know some people think it’s strange," she said. "But I see Klaus as Klaus - not a human, not a tool. Just him." She claims to be aware of the risks and wishes to strike a balance between her real life and virtual life, as per Tokyo Weekender.

Soon, Kano might even be able to "consummate" her marriage with ChatGPT's new erotica feature to be rolled out next month.





This article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle