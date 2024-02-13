Bumble’s Modern Romance Report 2024

Hyderabad: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Bumble, the popular dating app, released its Modern Romance Report 2024 that explores evolving dating cultures in India, including Hyderabad as GenZ and Millennials redefine what romance means in 2024. Developed from new research*, Bumble’s Modern Romance Report shares interesting insights into the nuances of modern romance in India, spotlighting ‘ticks and icks’ or ‘dating hiccups’ for GenZ and Millennials; romantic gestures that flutter the heart; and the impact of pop culture such as social media, food, and movies on people’s dating decisions and choices.

BIG LITTLE THINGS

Petite romances and small gestures that aren’t small in 2024. Whether it’s said aloud or not, and more often than not people might overlook them on first few dates—it’s those little things that are important, especially during the early stages of dating. Bumble’s new research found 74% of single people in Hyderabad surveyed believe that consistent small gestures are more important than one-off grand ones.

India’s top romantic gestures:

41% of single people in Hyderabad value cooking food for their partner

39% of single people in Hyderabad value taking care of their partners when they're sick

29% of single people in Hyderabad value meaningful compliments

28% of single people in Hyderabad value forehead kisses and physical touch

28% of single people in Hyderabad value visiting and including family in activities

26% of single people in Hyderabad value random 'I love you' texts

18% of single people in Hyderabad value taking the initiative to make restaurant reservations

18% of single people in Hyderabad value candlelit dinners and surprising their partner with impromptu small gifts (flowers, chocolates, etc)

17% of single people in Hyderabad value leaving handwritten notes for their partner

15% of single people in Hyderabad value skincare stash

In addition, a majority of single people in Hyderabad surveyed (61%) claim showcasing their partner's romantic gestures on social media is a genuine form of expressing gratitude per Bumble’s new study.

DATING HICCUPS

Datetiquette: Bumble reveals a new dating trend which refers to how regular etiquettes impact dating decisions. Single people in Hyderabad are choosy and clear about what’s acceptable and what’s not when it comes to their date’s etiquette and table manners. While some faux pas can get a pass, others are deal-breakers.

ICKS

54% of single people in Hyderabad find it unacceptable to be rude to the wait staff. This is more relevant for women (61%) over men (48%)

Lack of dental care scores significantly higher for women (50%) compared to men (36%) as well

47% of single people in Hyderabad find it unacceptable to constantly complain/whine about things

40% of single people in Hyderabad find it unacceptable for their date to keep interrupting them

39% of single people in Hyderabad find it unacceptable to slurp

TICKS

83% respondents, find it acceptable to share food on a date, compared to 12% who don’t

58% of single people in Hyderabad find it’s acceptable to talk with a full mouth compared to only 31% who don’t

55% find it acceptable to split the bill, compared to 31% who don’t

55% find it acceptable to use a baby voice, compared to 30% who don’t

50% find it acceptable to be a messy eater, compared to 37% who don’t

FOOD IS A POPULAR LOVE LANGUAGE

Be it the joy of sharing meals or feeding loved ones–food is a love language for single people in Hyderabad and it influences our dating choices. Per Bumble’s latest study, 69% of single people in Hyderabad surveyed say they prioritise food choices when making dating decisions. In fact, 64% of single people in Hyderabad actively look for profiles on dating apps based on food choices and interests.

Dipping out if your food choices don't match

Compatibility on food and eating habits stand out as Bumble’s report reveals that food preferences visibly impact our lifestyles. More than half of people in Hyderabad respondents (53%) say they can’t date someone who has very different food preferences than them.

Culinary adventures = great date experiences

In 2024, young adults are taking the plunge and experimenting with different cuisines and trying out new restaurants while connecting with someone on dates. 71% of single people in Hyderabad prefer going with 'adventurous' over ‘safe’ food options on a first date. In fact, a whopping majority (80%) of single people in Hyderabad respondents say restaurant hopping or trying out new restaurants together is a popular date idea.

MOVIE MAGIC

Whether the latest blockbusters or emerging OTT content, the pleasure of watching movies and shows together brings people closer as a majority (82%) of respondents in Hyderabad believe shared watching experiences are important when dating someone. With content a click away, movie marathons are a clear hit as 76% of single people in Hyderabad surveyed say binge-watching movies or web series make for great dates.

And what’s the best part of a movie date?

Bumble’s report reveals 70% of single people in Hyderabad enjoy movie post-mortems and reviewing content together on a date. For others, it’s a preferred way to engage with someone in a more intimate setting as 71% of single people in Hyderabad believe movie dates are great to get intimate (eg: hold hands, kiss, cuddle, etc.) with someone.

Your content choices could get you cancelled

Movies and other content choices aren’t just for entertainment or a popular way to pass time anymore as daters in India are evaluating if they want to date someone based on their opinions and viewing preferences. 77% of single people in Hyderabad believe that their date’s opinions about a movie or show helps to understand them or gauge compatibility. In fact, for 78% of single people in Hyderabad it is important that their date shares the same taste in movies or show genres as them.

First date favourites

Interestingly, more women (80%) respondents in Hyderabad prefer horror than men (71%) whereas thrillers is more of men’s (84%) favourite genre than women (83%) for a first date. Animation (69%) trumps true crime (67%) while documentaries (60%) finds fewer fan favourites for first dates.

SOCIAL DOS AND DON’TS

As conversations about soft and hard launches on social media become more popular in India, Bumble’s report shows 65% of respondents in Hyderabad would rather wait to post about someone until they’ve had a few good dates whereas 65% of respondents in Hyderabad prefer posting about a partner only if they’re serious about them. In fact, 19% single people in Hyderabad surveyed post with or about their partners on social media every day.

No social media puts you on the ‘sus’ list

A person’s social footprint has become a popular way of filtering potential partners. Per Bumble’s study, half (50%) of single women respondents in Hyderabad are suspicious if their date is not on any social media platform and 52% of single people in Hyderabad wouldn't date someone who isn’t on any social media.

Love in the social media spotlight

Social media trends are shaping dating expectations as it sets the standard for how single people in Hyderabad showcase and celebrate love in 2024. 71% of single people in Hyderabad consider sharing memes, reels, and tagging their partners in relatable content their love language. Additionally, for more GenZ (69%) in Hyderabad than Millennials (63%) it is important that their partner engages with their social media posts..

With expectations come pressures as single people in Hyderabad also feel the heat of social media trends on their romantic relationships:

28% of single people in Hyderabad say they feel pressured by the need for validation from others that are driven by social media trends when it comes to relationships.

26% of single people in Hyderabad say they feel pressured to post about their travels and parties they have attended with their dates or partners due to social media trends

25% of single people in Hyderabad say they feel pressured by unhealthy comparisons that are driven by social media trends when it comes to relationships.

24% of single people in Hyderabad say they feel pressured to date seeing other couples on social media which gives them FOMO.

Additionally, 24% of single people in Hyderabad say social media trends make them feel pressured to post about their relationship milestones

Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble’s Communications Director in India, shares, “Whether it’s our food choices, table manners or movie/content consumption habits, GenZ and Millennial daters, especially women, in Hyderabad are open and honest about who and how they want to date. As dating cultures evolve, young Indians are owning their choices and not afraid to stick to them without inhibitions or compromises. Move over grand gestures, single Indians now look to express their love in more meaningful ways and ‘in-between moments’ in 2024 celebrating simplicity and authenticity. 2024 seems to be the year where people refuse to play games and be upfront and clear about their dating choices.

So ahead of Valentine’s Day, if you’re looking for someone like-minded, Bumble’s Interest Badges are a great way to showcase your choices and preferences. If ordering food in and bingeing on your fav show is the only thing you want to do, we totally get it. Just remember that you deserve to have fun and treat yourself on Valentine’s Day—no matter where you’re at in your dating journey.”