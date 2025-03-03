Addressing Common Concerns: Does Spaying or Neutering Affect My Pet’s Behaviour?

As responsible pet parents, ensuring that our furry companions are happy, healthy, and well-behaved is our top priority. One common concern many pet parents have is whether spaying or neutering their pets will affect their behaviour. There are several myths and misunderstandings surrounding these procedures, with some people fearing that they might alter their pets' personalities, reduce their energy levels, or even lead to unwanted aggression.

Understanding Spaying and Neutering

Spaying (for female pets) and neutering (for male pets) are surgical procedures that prevent reproduction. Spaying involves the removal of the ovaries and uterus, while neutering involves the removal of the testes. These procedures help control pet populations—especially dogs and cats—reduce the risk of certain diseases, and often lead to improved behaviour in pets.

The Impact of Neutering or Spaying on Pet Behaviour

While each pet is unique, these procedures often lead to positive behavioural changes in many cases.

Reduction in Aggression and Dominance: Dogs and cats sometimes exhibit territorial and aggressive behaviours due to high testosterone levels. Neutering or spaying can significantly reduce these behaviours, making pets calmer and more sociable. While neutering doesn't eliminate aggression (especially when it's fear-based or due to poor socialization), it helps curb dominant and territorial aggression. Reduced Roaming and Escaping Behaviour: Unaltered dogs and cats tend to roam in search of a mate, which increases the likelihood of accidents, injuries, or getting lost posing a significant risk to the pet itself. Neutering or spaying reduces the urge to escape, encouraging pets to stay safe, thereby lowering the risks of injuries and illnesses. Reduction in Marking and Spraying: Marking territory by urinating inside the house is a common issue for pet parents, particularly with male cats and dogs. This behaviour is driven by hormones and territorial instincts. Neutering can drastically reduce—and in many cases eliminate—marking behaviour. Spaying also prevents female cats from spraying urine during heat cycles. Lowered Stress and Anxiety During Heat Cycles: Unspayed female dogs and cats experience heat cycles, which often lead to restlessness, loud vocalizations (especially in cats), and attempts to escape in search of a mate. This period can be stressful for both pets and their parents. Spaying eliminates these cycles, resulting in a calmer and happier pet. No Impact on Playfulness or Energy Levels: A common misconception is that spaying or neutering pets makes them sluggish or lethargic. Pets maintain their natural energy levels, playfulness, and curiosity. The desire to engage in mating-related activities diminishes, allowing pets to focus more on play and bonding with their parents.

The Long-Term Benefits of Spaying and Neutering

In addition to behavioural improvements, spaying and neutering offer significant health and societal benefits:

Health Benefits: Spaying reduces the risk of uterine infections and breast cancer in females, while neutering prevents testicular cancer and prostate issues in males.

Longer Lifespan: Spayed and neutered pets generally live longer, healthier lives.

J.S. Ramakrishna, Business Head of Carniwel and a devoted pet parent for over 20 years, commented, “Spaying or neutering is a responsible choice that benefits the pet and its health. While these procedures may influence certain behaviours, the changes are typically positive—reducing aggression, roaming, and marking while promoting a calmer and more affectionate pet. If you’re considering spaying or neutering your pet, consult your veterinarian to discuss the best timing and approach. By making this choice, you’re not only improving your pet’s quality of life but also contributing to a healthier pet population overall.”