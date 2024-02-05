ABCL Launches Flying Monkey: Belgian Craft Beer in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd (ABCL) has unveiled its latest addition to the beverage market in Hyderabad with the launch of Flying Monkey, a Belgian Style Craft Beer. The event, held in the vibrant city, featured an engaging bar pop-up, offering attendees a taste of the unique brew.

Flying Monkey boasts a hazy amber color and a creamy head, embodying a bold and robust character with a smooth texture and distinctive flavor profile. Crafted to cater specifically to Belgian craft beer enthusiasts, this new variant aims to redefine the beer landscape in Hyderabad, promising an adventurous dimension to the city's beer culture.

The introduction of Flying Monkey underscores ABCL's commitment to innovation and quality in the brewing industry. Sri Nagendra Tayi, Director and CEO of American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm about bringing this new product to Hyderabad, emphasizing its tailored approach to match the preferences of local consumers and contribute to the city's dynamic beer scene.

Established in 2017, American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd has been at the forefront of crafting exceptional brews. Its flagship brand, BlockBuster beer, has garnered acclaim, including GOLD ratings in Spiritz Selection 2022 and a Bronze Medal at the Brewski Awards 2022, showcasing the company's dedication to brewing excellence.

Flying Monkey marks another milestone in ABCL's journey of pushing the boundaries of brewing, promising beer enthusiasts in Hyderabad an unforgettable experience.