A Royal Culinary Affair: Chef Kulsum Begum Brings Heirloom Flavors to The Leela Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 28 th March 2025: Raen, The Chef’s Studio at The Leela Hyderabad, played host to a grand culinary experience led by Chef Kulsum Begum, niece of Salar Jung III of Hyderabad. With an exclusive menu steeped in royal heritage, the event brought to life a legacy of heirloom recipes that once graced the tables of Hyderabad’s nobility.





In a celebration of regal gastronomy, the event was graced by the presence of distinguished royal guests including H H Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Royal Family of Baroda, Gujarat, Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi, The "Dinosaur Princess" from the Royal Family of Balasinor, Gujarat, Princess Meenal Kumari Singh Deo, Royal Family of Dhenkanal, Odisha, and Rani PreetinSingh, Royal Family of Nabha, Punjab.The royal guests at The Leela Hyderabad were treated to a wide range of meticulously curated dishes, paying homage to Hyderabad’s culinary legacy. They praised the subtlety and superior quality of the feast, noting the influences of the Nizami era blended into the dishes.





Nawabzadi Aaliya Sultana Babi, whose own family has a rich tradition of heirloom cooking, found a profound connection with Chef Kulsum Begum’s culinary styles. The Bagara Rice and Dum Ka Baigan were particularly well received, evoking nostalgic flavors reminiscent of traditional royal kitchens. The grand finale was the Black Gajar Ka Halwa, a dish prepared using an age-old Salar Jung heirloom technique, which intrigued yet impressed the royal guests. Other standouts included the Arvi Tathya and Mushroom Galouti, both applauded for their nuanced textures and elegant flavors.



Speaking about the event, Chef Kulsum Begum expressed her love for reviving and sharing recipes that have stood the test of time.This experience was about more than just food; it was about storytelling, culture, and the soul of Hyderabad’s royal heritage, she remarked.

Mr. Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad added, “Chef Kulsum’s dedication to preserving and showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Hyderabad is truly inspiring. Her remarkable talent and deep-rooted knowledge of heirloom recipes have beautifully complemented our vision of curating exceptional dining experiences. We are eager to unleash the royal magic at The Leela Hyderabad soon.” With its seamless blend of history, culture, and exquisite flavors, Salar Jung’s Culinary Stories at Raen, The Chef’s Studio was a truly royal affair.



