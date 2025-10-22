New Beginning: Israel Tourism’s First Step After Ceasefire Showcased at ITB Asia

Amid renewed travel optimism following the recent ceasefire, the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) reinforced its trade engagement at ITB Asia 2025, held from 15 to 17 October at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The participation underscored Israel’s intent to deepen ties with high-potential markets, highlighting the destination’s evolving identity that blends heritage, culinary experiences, wellness, and modern leisure offerings.

H.E. Eliyahu Vered Hazan, Israel’s Ambassador to Singapore, inaugurated the Israel pavilion, which attracted steady interest from travel trade, MICE operators, and potential partners. Israeli DMCs co- exhibited alongside IMOT, generating positive response from attendees toward Israel as a preferred destination.

The Israeli delegation included Hassan Madah, International Marketing Director, IMOT; Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing, IMOT – India; Olya Gurevich Lucas, Consul of Tourism Affairs in China; Anna Oraiza Aban, Marketing Manager, IMOT – Philippines; and Li Zimu, Marketing Manager, IMOT – China. They led strategic meetings with tour operators, airlines, and business event planners, advancing collaborative marketing initiatives tailored to India and the broader Asian region.

Over three days, the team conducted over 100+ interactions, building a strong pipeline of partnerships for 2026. Discussions focused on co-marketing alliances, enhanced air connectivity, and tailored itineraries to meet the evolving expectations of Indian and Asian travellers.

Showing an upward trend, Israel attracted 118,200 tourists in August this year, a 39% increase from July. Between January and August 2025, there were 814,000 tourist entries, compared to 672,400 in the corresponding period of 2024, registering 21% increase. It includes 7,800 visitors from India, making it the largest in the Asian market, followed by Indonesia, China, and the Philippines. India remains a key source market for Isarel and the first country where Israel’s new eVisa was launched. This growth reflects rising confidence and interest in Israel’s culture, wellness, adventure, and leisure offerings among Indian travellers.

“India continues to be a key growth market for Israel. With the introduction of the eVisa and rising traveller interest, we see strong opportunities to convert awareness into bookings through targeted campaigns and strategic partnerships. Trade and MICE partners are eager to co-create offerings that combine heritage, wellness, and contemporary experiences for Indian travellers,” Amruta Bangera said.

Insights from ITB Asia 2025 will guide IMOT’s India-focused strategy through 2026, emphasizing joint marketing campaigns, airline collaborations, and trade education programs to build awareness and drive sustainable visitor growth from India.