The Sip Society Debuts in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: In a city known for its lively cafés and ever-growing social scene, The Sip Society introduces something refreshingly different: a destination crafted for lingering, unwinding, and effortlessly transitioning from day to night. While the café welcomes guests through the week, its after-dark speakeasy identity unfolds exclusively once a week, offering an experience that feels both tucked-away and transportive. Nestled in Sector 10, this rich 1,600-square-foot space opens into a mood that changes with the hours, inviting guests into a world where time feels unhurried.

By day, The Sip Society channels the quiet charm of the English tea rooms its founders admired across London, Edinburgh and Toronto. Sunlight filters in gently, settling on velvet armchairs, wooden tables and handwritten menu cards. The air carries notes of artisanal coffee, fresh bakes and nostalgia creating an atmosphere that invites guests to stay, read, chat or simply pause. The design draws from Victorian sensibilities while embracing the moody sophistication of Dark Academia. Leather-bound details, warm lighting, curated reading corners and thoughtful accents make the space feel cocooned, familiar and gently theatrical.





As evening approaches, the mood deepens. Lights soften, the soundtrack shifts, and the space transitions seamlessly into a moody speakeasy, unfolding every passing weekend, with a playful undertone. Craft cocktails take center stage, complemented by global small plates, while guests who stop by for tea often find themselves lingering well past sundown. The space shifts into its after-dark avatar, offering Chandigarh an intimate, indulgent speakeasy escape.

Gurrattan Gill, Business Director says, "The Sip Society is a pause button in the city’s rhythm. We imagined a place where mornings stretch lazily, afternoons drift by, and evenings invite laughter over cocktails where every moment feels unhurried and every visit feels like coming home."





“Our goal was to design a space that tells a story as the day unfolds. From sunlit corners to the intimate glow of the speakeasy, which comes alive on off-week hours, every detail from light and sound to service was orchestrated so guests move seamlessly from one mood to the next, losing track of time in the best way,” says Akarshan Brar Gill, Creative Director.

Bringing this fluid vision to life are The Bar Consultants, the New Delhi–based hospitality firm led by co-founders Angad Chachra and Nitya Sareen. Known for shaping some of India’s most transportive dining spaces, Bobachee in Delhi, Masala Synergy in Gurgaon, Sol Brew House in Shimla, and the India rollout of Jamie Oliver Restaurants, their signature lies in creating places that feel good and function even better. From the flow of service to the philosophy behind each dish and drink, The Bar Consultants’ approach ensures that the transition from a café to speakeasy feels natural, seamless, and intentional.





From conceptual strategy and feasibility studies to menu development, kitchen and bar blueprints, staff training and pre-opening trials, The Bar Consultants immerse themselves as an extension of every project they build. With dedicated specialists driving creative direction and beverage training, the firm ensures that every detail whether in service flow or design rhythm comes together in one cohesive narrative.