67% in South India Feels Uneasy Using Illegal Mosquito Incense Sticks: Good Knight Study

67% citizens in South India report feeling uneasy or irritated while using illegal and unregulated mosquito repellent incense sticks, according to a survey by Good Knight, India’s leading household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL). Titled “One Mosquito, Countless Threats,” the nationwide survey, conducted by market research firm YouGov and commissioned by Good Knight, explores public attitudes toward mosquito repellents and highlights the risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases. In the southern region, which includes states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kochi, a growing number of consumers are voicing concerns over illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks.

Nationally, 69% of respondents reported feeling uneasy about using illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks, with East India showing the highest concern (73%), followed by North (69%), South (67%) and then West (67%). Gender-wise, 70% of male and 67% of female respondents acknowledged discomfort when using incense sticks laced with unregistered Chinese chemicals, highlighting near-universal concern.

The report shows that 60% respondents in South India are highly particular about the kind of mosquito repellents they purchase, signalling preference for safety and regulation. Further, 76% of respondents in the region prefer to use government-approved and safe mosquito repellent products. Despite people’s preference for safe solutions, these illegal mosquito repellents incense sticks are growing, and large number of people are using it.

The illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks market in South India is pegged at approx. INR. 340 crores from overall national category size of INR 1600 crore. The category is growing by approx. 20% annually.

Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), says, “The findings from our survey highlight a growing concern amongst citizens in Southern India around the rising use of illegal mosquito repellent incense sticks. Many of these sticks are illegally manufactured, lack regulation, and contain unregistered chemicals that may pose serious health risks. As India’s leading mosquito repellent brand, Good Knight remains committed to protecting families and advocating for safer choices. Our purpose-driven approach ensures we provide safe, government-approved solutions that are backed by science and innovation. Together, let’s choose what’s right—not just for our homes, but for the well-being of the people in the country.”

Jayant Deshpande, Honorary Secretary, Home Insects Control Association (HICA), a prominent not for profit industry body working towards promoting safe use of household insecticides in India stated, “The Illegal and Chinese chemical-laced mosquito repellent incense sticks is a silent killer entering homes across India. Sold under deceptive names, these incense sticks made by fly-by-night operators do not go through regulatory checks and contain unregistered chemicals. The government approved products feature the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC) approval number on their packaging, allowing people to verify their authenticity at the time of purchase. The backside of the pack indicates registration number (CIR number) followed by the year of approval by the government which guarantees the authenticity and safety of the product. These approved repellent incense sticks undergo rigorous testing for years to ensure they meet safety and efficacy standards, providing people with the peace of mind of knowing that using these products won’t harm them in any way.”

Good Knight, with its legacy of pioneering mosquito repellent solutions like the Flash vaporiser, incense sticks, and the Advanced Fast Card, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding families from mosquito-borne diseases. In response to the recent health hazards associated with illegal, unregulated, and Chinese molecules entering and usage of illegal incense sticks with such ingredients, Scientists at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed 'Renofluthrin' – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vaporiser formulation for mosquito control. GCPL, which is the leader in household insecticides category, has introduced the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Good Knight Flash liquid vaporiser which is India’s most efficacious liquid vapouriser. This new Good Knight Flash liquid vaporiser formulation made of Renofluthrin is 2X more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vaporiser format currently available in India.