‘64 Yogini Trail’ Exhibition in Hyderabad, March 26–28

Ekaa: The One is a national travelling exhibition presenting the complete collection of 64 Yogini paintings by Dr. Beena Unnikrishnan, reimagining India’s ancient Yogini tradition through a contemporary artistic lens and placing it within today’s cultural and social dialogue.

Part of an ambitious journey across 16 states over 81 days, covering more than 10,000 kilometres, the exhibition stands as a significant initiative celebrating the sacred feminine. The immersive three-day showcase invites viewers to engage with the works at their own pace, exploring themes of feminine power, balance, and spiritual consciousness.





Special Screening: Documentary Y64: Whispers of the Unseen | March 26, 27 & 28 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

When: March 26, 27 & 28

Timings: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM Where: Gallery 78, Silpa Hills, Khanamet, Near HITEX, Hyderabad



