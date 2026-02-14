62% of Gen Z, Millennials Still See Gold as Safest Investment, Survey Finds

Mumbai: Gold remains the most trusted investment for young Indians despite growing access to modern financial products, with 62 per cent of respondents choosing the metal as the first choice for investment, according to a survey.

The survey also revealed that 66.7 per cent of respondents stated that gold purchases are largely their personal decisions, and nearly 62 per cent stated that their most recent gold purchase was below 5 grams, indicating the changing nature of how the GenZ and Millennials look at gold.