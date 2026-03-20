6 Smart Iftar Starters to Break Your Fast This Ramadan

Ramadan is a time of reflection, discipline, and togetherness. After fasting from dawn to dusk, the body goes many hours without food and water. By the time Iftar arrives, the stomach is empty and the body can feel dehydrated and low on energy. That’s why nutrition experts often suggest starting the fast with light and hydrating foods rather than heavy or oily dishes.

Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Iftar spreads beautifully combine traditional favourites with simple, nourishing ingredients. From naturally sweet dates to cooling curd-based dishes and protein-rich snacks, these foods help gently restore energy while keeping digestion comfortable after a long fast. If you are looking for light yet satisfying ways to begin your Iftar, here are a few smart starter options that balance taste, nutrition, and familiar regional flavours.

1. Stuffed Dates with Malai & Nuts





Dates are traditionally the first food used to break the fast during Ramadan. Rich in natural sugars, they help quickly replenish energy after a long day. A delicious variation is stuffing soft dates with a little malai (fresh cream) and crunchy nuts like almonds or pistachios. This combination adds healthy fats and protein while keeping the starter light yet indulgent.



2. Chilled Fruit & Yogurt Power Bowl





Fresh fruits are one of the best ways to rehydrate the body after fasting. A colourful fruit bowl made with seasonal fruits such as watermelon, papaya, banana, or apple becomes even more nourishing when paired with chilled curd and a sprinkle of chia seeds. Using Godrej Jersey Curd adds a creamy texture along with probiotics that support digestion, making it a refreshing and cooling option for warm Ramadan evenings.



3. Refreshing Dairy Drinks





Hydrating drinks are a gentle way to start Iftar. Curd-based beverages like buttermilk or lightly seasoned yogurt drinks are widely consumed during fasting periods as they are easy on the stomach and help restore hydration.

Another comforting option is badam milk, a nourishing drink that combines the goodness of almonds with milk to provide healthy fats and protein. For those looking for a quick and convenient option, Godrej Jersey Badam Milk can be a refreshing choice that delivers both flavour and nutrition.

4. Channa Chaat





Channa chaat is a popular Iftar snack that is both flavourful and nutritious. Made with chickpeas and fresh vegetables, it offers a satisfying mix of protein, fiber, and tangy flavours. Light spices and a squeeze of lemon enhance the taste, making it a wholesome starter that awakens the appetite without feeling heavy.



6. Ragi Date Energy Bites





Ragi is a nutritious grain commonly used in South Indian households and is known for being rich in calcium and fiber. When paired with naturally sweet dates, it makes for a nourishing and energy-boosting snack. These small bites provide slow-releasing energy and are a great way to restore strength after a long day of fasting



6.Coconut Sprout Cups





Sprouted moong is another light yet protein-rich option that works wonderfully as an Iftar starter. Combined with grated coconut, a hint of lemon, and seasonal ingredients like raw mango, it creates a refreshing and flavourful dish. The mix of sprouts and coconut delivers both crunch and nutrition, making it a great way to begin the meal.