6 Indian Traditions that Invoke the Spirit of Halloween

The Origins of Halloween

Halloween has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival, Samhain. On the night of 31st October, the Celts believed that the lines between the realms of the living and the dead blurred and with it, deceased souls returned to Earth. To ward off the spirits, they would dress up in costumes and light bonfires - old traditions that have shaped how we celebrate Halloween today.

In the 9th century, the Christian church established 1st November as All Saints' Day, an observance to acknowledge the "hallowed", i.e. holy ones who have passed. The night before was deemed "All Hallows' Eve", which was later distorted into what we now know as Halloween.

The holiday soon travelled from the Celtic regions of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and France to the rest of the world, becoming a major celebration in the West. Now, thanks to mainstream media and pop culture, Halloween has risen to popularity across the globe.

Honouring the Dead

Merging ancient Celtic traditions and Christian observances, Halloween can be seen as a day to honour the dead, a sentiment that is seen in various cultures, including Indian.

The Indian subcontinent performs several Halloween-esque rituals in memory of departed souls:

1. West Bengal's Bhoot Chaturdashi - Observed on the 14th day of the lunar calendar, families honour deceased ancestors of the previous 14 generations by lighting 14 diyas around the house and cooking 14 leafy greens, seeking their blessings for protection and prosperity.

2. Odisha's Bada Badua Daka - On the night of Diwali, Odias perform a special ritual called Bada Badua Daka to remember their ancestors, inviting them to receive their offerings and return to the afterlife content.

3. Hinduism's Pitru Paksha - A sacred 16-day period, Pitru Paksha is said to be a time when deceased spirits return to Earth. Families perform a series of rituals to honour the memory of their predecessors and pray for the ancestors' peace and happiness in the afterlife.

4. Islam's Shab-e-Barat - Translating to 'The Night of Forgiveness', Muslims believe that Allah decides the fate of his followers in the coming year on the 14th night of Sha'aban. Everyone gathers to pray for His mercy on their families and those who have passed.

5. North Kerala's Theyyam - From December to April, Malayalis perform the ritual of Theyyam, a vibrant dance that creates a link between the earthly and spiritual world. The performer becomes a channel for the ancestral spirit to guide and bless the audience.

6. Himalayas' Gai Jatra - In the month of Bhadra, on the first day of the dark fortnight, Gai Jatra or 'The Festival of Cows' helps people cope with the loss of their loved ones. Holy cows are thought to guide deceased souls to heaven, so a young boy from a grief-stricken family dresses up as a cow and leads a procession around town.





This article is written by K. Tejasree, an intern