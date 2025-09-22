6 Days, 6 Navratri Snack Ideas for Air Fryer, Guilt-Free Festive Indulgence Begins Here

Navratri is a period of spiritual introspection, colorful revelry, and let's face it, delicious food. But festive foods need not be sinful.

This Navratri, step up your snacking game with 6 tasty, air-fried snack options that are light, healthy, and vrat-friendly. Whether fasting or just wanting to eat clean for the festival, these options will keep you happy on the taste buds and on track for your health goals.

Day 1: Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries





Begin the festival with Sweet Potato Fries. Simply toss them in a small amount of sendha namak (rock salt) and some cold-pressed oil or ghee. Air- fry until golden brown and crispy.

Why it works: Sweet potatoes are chock-full of fiber and antioxidants, and these fries achieve the perfect sweet-salty flavor without the deep-fried heaviness.

Day 2: Sabudana & Peanut Tikkis





Mix soaked sabudana (sago pearls), mashed potatoes, roasted peanuts, and mild spices. Make small patties and air fry until golden brown.

Why it works: Sabudana gives energy, peanuts give crunch and protein, and air fryer provides that perfect crispy texture without oil excess.

Day 3: Kuttu Flour Crackers





Prepare a plain dough from buckwheat (kuttu) flour, sendha namak, carom seeds (ajwain), and a little water. Roll thin, cut into small crackers, and air fry until crispy.

Why it works: Kuttu flour is gluten-free, high in fiber, and ideal for fasting days. These crackers are a great tea-time snack.

Day 4: Tandoori Soya Chaap Bites





Cut Ready-to-Eat Tandoori Soya Chaap (400g) into bite-sized pieces, brush with a thin layer of ghee, and put in the air fryer. Offer with a coriander-mint chutney or a zesty vrat-approved dip.

Why it works: These are protein-filbeat, filling, and bursting with that smoky tandoori taste without the mess or the time waiting for marination.

Day 5: Air-Fried Banana Chips





Thinly chop raw bananas, toss with a light coating of coconut oil or ghee, add a sprinkle of sendha namak, and air fry until crispy.

Why it works: Classic banana chips are deep-fried, but this air-fried alternative is equally delicious and so much lighter and they remain crunchy for days.

Day 6: Makhana (Foxnut) Chaat





Air fry makhana with a pinch of ghee until crispy. Let them cool and combine with cubed boiled potatoes, cucumber, curd (yogurt), and mint chutney for a cool vrat-friendly chaat.