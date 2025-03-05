3 recipes perfect for celebrating Holi
Ruby chocolate Chanrakala
A sweet treat that combines the rich flavors of ruby chocolate with the traditional Indian dessert.
Chanrakala is a sweet, deep-fried dough filled with a delicious mixture, and using ruby
chocolate adds a unique twist to the traditional preparation.
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)
2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
A pinch of salt
Water (as required, to knead the dough)
100g ruby chocolate (broken into small pieces)
2 tbsp condensed milk
2 tbsp powdered sugar
1 tbsp crushed nuts
Method:-
1) Prepare the dough:
In a bowl, combine all-purpose flour, ghee, baking powder, cardamom powder, and salt.
Mix everything well, then gradually add water and knead into a smooth, soft dough.
Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.
2) Prepare the filling:
In a bowl, melt the ruby chocolate in a microwave or using a double boiler.
Once melted, add the condensed milk, powdered sugar, and mix well until smooth.
Stir in the crushed nuts (if using) and a pinch of cardamom powder. Let the filling cool to
room temperature.
3) Shape and fill the Chanrakala:
Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls (about 1 inch).
Roll each ball into a small, round disc, about 3-4 inches in diameter.
Place a teaspoon of the ruby chocolate filling in the center of each disc.
Gently fold the dough over the filling, pinching the edges together to seal it. You can
shape the sealed dough into a semi-circle or make a design by twisting the edges.
4) Fry the Chanrakalas:
Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.
Once hot, carefully drop the prepared Chanrakalas into the hot oil.
Fry them until golden brown and crispy on both sides, turning gently to ensure even
frying.
Enjoy your Ruby Chocolate Chanrakala! It’s a delicious fusion of traditional and modern
flavors.
Holi Sunset Punch
Ingredients:-
• 6o ml House made orange cordial
• 90 ml Mango juice
• 15 ml lime juice
• 15 ml Grenadine
• Splash of Soda
• Orange chunks for garnish
Method:-
• Add orange cordial, Grenadine syrup, mango juice, Lime Juice in a shaker.
• Hard shaken with ice.
• Strain into a chilled Coupe glass.
• Add a splash of soda.
• Garnish with salted glass rim and orange chunks.
Gulaabi Gin Fizz
Ingredients:-
60 ml Gin
30 ml house made Rose syrup
15 ml lime juice
60 ml rose soda
Ice cubes
Edible rose petals for garnish
Method:-
Add Gin, House made Rose syrup, Lime Juice in a shaker.
Hard shaken with ice.
Strain into a chilled wine glass and add ice.
Top it up Rose soda.
Garnish with edible rose petals.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
