3 recipes perfect for celebrating Holi

DC Correspondent
5 March 2025 5:22 PM IST

A unique twist to the traditional preparation

Picture by arrangement

Ruby chocolate Chanrakala


A sweet treat that combines the rich flavors of ruby chocolate with the traditional Indian dessert.

Chanrakala is a sweet, deep-fried dough filled with a delicious mixture, and using ruby
chocolate adds a unique twist to the traditional preparation.

Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)
2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
A pinch of salt
Water (as required, to knead the dough)
100g ruby chocolate (broken into small pieces)
2 tbsp condensed milk
2 tbsp powdered sugar
1 tbsp crushed nuts

Method:-
1) Prepare the dough:
 In a bowl, combine all-purpose flour, ghee, baking powder, cardamom powder, and salt.
 Mix everything well, then gradually add water and knead into a smooth, soft dough.
 Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.
2) Prepare the filling:
 In a bowl, melt the ruby chocolate in a microwave or using a double boiler.
 Once melted, add the condensed milk, powdered sugar, and mix well until smooth.
 Stir in the crushed nuts (if using) and a pinch of cardamom powder. Let the filling cool to
room temperature.
3) Shape and fill the Chanrakala:
 Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls (about 1 inch).
 Roll each ball into a small, round disc, about 3-4 inches in diameter.
 Place a teaspoon of the ruby chocolate filling in the center of each disc.
 Gently fold the dough over the filling, pinching the edges together to seal it. You can
shape the sealed dough into a semi-circle or make a design by twisting the edges.
4) Fry the Chanrakalas:
 Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.
 Once hot, carefully drop the prepared Chanrakalas into the hot oil.
 Fry them until golden brown and crispy on both sides, turning gently to ensure even
frying.
 Enjoy your Ruby Chocolate Chanrakala! It’s a delicious fusion of traditional and modern
flavors.

Holi Sunset Punch

Ingredients:-
• 6o ml House made orange cordial
• 90 ml Mango juice
• 15 ml lime juice
• 15 ml Grenadine
• Splash of Soda
• Orange chunks for garnish

Method:-
• Add orange cordial, Grenadine syrup, mango juice, Lime Juice in a shaker.
• Hard shaken with ice.
• Strain into a chilled Coupe glass.
• Add a splash of soda.
• Garnish with salted glass rim and orange chunks.


Gulaabi Gin Fizz

Ingredients:-
 60 ml Gin
 30 ml house made Rose syrup
 15 ml lime juice
 60 ml rose soda
 Ice cubes
 Edible rose petals for garnish

Method:-
 Add Gin, House made Rose syrup, Lime Juice in a shaker.
 Hard shaken with ice.
 Strain into a chilled wine glass and add ice.
 Top it up Rose soda.
 Garnish with edible rose petals.







( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
