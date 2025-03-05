3 recipes perfect for celebrating Holi

Chanrakala is a sweet, deep-fried dough filled with a delicious mixture, and using ruby

chocolate adds a unique twist to the traditional preparation.

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Water (as required, to knead the dough)

100g ruby chocolate (broken into small pieces)

2 tbsp condensed milk

2 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tbsp crushed nuts





Method:-

1) Prepare the dough:

 In a bowl, combine all-purpose flour, ghee, baking powder, cardamom powder, and salt.

 Mix everything well, then gradually add water and knead into a smooth, soft dough.

 Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.

2) Prepare the filling:

 In a bowl, melt the ruby chocolate in a microwave or using a double boiler.

 Once melted, add the condensed milk, powdered sugar, and mix well until smooth.

 Stir in the crushed nuts (if using) and a pinch of cardamom powder. Let the filling cool to

room temperature.

3) Shape and fill the Chanrakala:

 Divide the dough into small equal-sized balls (about 1 inch).

 Roll each ball into a small, round disc, about 3-4 inches in diameter.

 Place a teaspoon of the ruby chocolate filling in the center of each disc.

 Gently fold the dough over the filling, pinching the edges together to seal it. You can

shape the sealed dough into a semi-circle or make a design by twisting the edges.

4) Fry the Chanrakalas:

 Heat ghee or oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.

 Once hot, carefully drop the prepared Chanrakalas into the hot oil.

 Fry them until golden brown and crispy on both sides, turning gently to ensure even

frying.

 Enjoy your Ruby Chocolate Chanrakala! It’s a delicious fusion of traditional and modern

flavors.