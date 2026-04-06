2,813 Form Human Infinity Symbol for Autism Awareness, Set Records

In a powerful demonstration of collective commitment towards inclusion, over 2813 participants came together to successfully form a Human Infinity Symbol — the global symbol of neurodiversity — at INFINITY – Human Edition, a large-scale Autism Awareness initiative hosted by Marham - Resonating Resilience in partnership with WICCI Holistic Child Development Council and Google Developer Group Hyderabad at Malla Reddy Engineering College and Management Sciences.



The formation was officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, marking a significant milestone in collective efforts to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusion for neurodiverse individuals. The initiative brought together individuals on the spectrum, families, students, educators, healthcare professionals, volunteers, and organisations united by a shared commitment to building a more inclusive society.



The event was graced by Dr. Vasudha Rani, representing the record bodies, along with Vivek Muralidharan, whose presence strengthened the spirit of the initiative.



The event was supported by Athena Kinderhaus Montessori, Fairmount Builders, and Yashoda Hospitals, with other partners including Beyond the Box, and Young Indians, Pink & Purple, Sana Dance Choreography reflecting a strong cross-sector commitment to social impact.



Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Nabat, Founder of Marham – Resonating Resilience, said:



“INFINITY – Human Edition was envisioned as a collective statement of empathy, acceptance and awareness. Seeing thousands come together to create this symbol of neurodiversity reaffirms that inclusion is not just an idea, but a shared responsibility. This record represents not numbers, it is walking the talk of inclusion.”

Anupama Dalmia, National President of WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, added, "True inclusion begins with awareness, but it grows through collective action. It was inspiring to witness students, institutions, organisations and communities come together with such enthusiasm for a cause that deserves sustained attention and sensitivity. This initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration in creating meaningful social change.”



INFINITY – Human Edition successfully created a powerful visual and symbolic message advocating acceptance of neurological differences, encouraging society to move towards greater empathy, respect, and inclusion for individuals across the neurodiversity spectrum.



The initiative stands as a testament to the strength of collective action in shaping conversations around inclusion and building more supportive environments for neurodiverse individuals and their families.

