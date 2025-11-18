150 Riders Salute Sardar Patel

From the icy winds of Kashmir to the sun-drenched edge of Kanyakumari, 150 cyclists pedalled the length of India to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Organised in association with Fit India and managed by Dare2Gear, the 4,249-km ride—which concluded on November 17—became a moving celebration of Patel’s vision of a united nation.

Among the national contingent, nine riders from Hyderabad—Pratiyodh Agarwal, Regalla Gopi, Rekha Solanki, V. T. Reddy, Janni Gandhi, Nagaraj, Rama Rao, Vamshi Krishna, and Sasikala—formed one of the most spirited groups in the expedition.

“Our passion for cycling has been instrumental in our participation,” says Pratiyodh Agarwal, who represented Hyderabad. “When the event was announced, we were shortlisted from over 2,000 individuals. That itself felt like a victory.”

The cyclists rode through a breathtaking cross-section of India—mountains, plains, forests, dry belts, bridges, rivers, and bustling town roads. Their route also took them to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a poignant stop in a tribute dedicated to Patel. “We travelled from the peaks of Kashmir to the southern tip of Kanyakumari,” Pratiyodh explains. “We’ve seen it all—chilling cold at 6°C in Srinagar, blazing 38°C heat in Rajasthan, and the heavy humidity of Tamil Nadu.”

Despite the harsh weather swings and unforgiving schedule, the Hyderabad cyclists remained steadfast. “The entire expedition was extremely challenging—physically and mentally,” Pratiyodh admits.

“We had to ride an average of 250 km every day, which meant being on the saddle for at least 15 hours with barely any sleep. The body experiences fatigue because there’s no recovery time.”