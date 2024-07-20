15 Year old Hyderabad boy holds three world records in mountaineering

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Vishwanath Kartikeya who has achieved significant milestones including successful ascents of several challenging mountains at a very young age, talked about his relentless spirit and a commitment to pushing his boundaries continuing to pursue his dreams of scaling some of the world's highest mountains.

what sparked your interest towards mountaineering and how did it evolve over time?

At age 11 during the 2020 lockdown, I embarked on a mountaineering journey despite being overweight. I convinced my parents to let me join my sister's trek to Mount Rudugaira (5,889m) in Uttarakhand, though I couldn't reach the summit. I then attended a 10-day adventure course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, learning essential mountaineering skills. Inspired, I attempted Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus, at 13, but had to turn back when a teammate fainted. Undeterred, I trained rigorously and went on to conquer the Everest Base Camp trek, climb Nangkartshang Peak (5,364m), and tackle Friendship Peak, gaining trekking and mountaineering experience. My final challenge was climbing Kang Yatse II and Dzo Jongo within 72 hours, becoming the youngest person to achieve this.

How did you overcome mental and physical challenges you faced on different mountaineering expeditions?

Climbing Kang Yatse II and Dzo Jongo within 72 hours was extremely challenging. I was totally exhausted, as attempting two 6,000m peaks back-to-back is not feasible. During the Kang Yatse II summit push, I missed my mother dearly and felt hungry, as we walked for 13-14 hours straight starting at 5am without proper meals. I cried from exhaustion and longing for good food. Despite the difficulties, I became the youngest person to accomplish this feat.

How did you cope with Denali's unpredictable weather and challenging terrain during your expedition?

During my Denali expedition, the weather was kind, but the challenges of food and gear logistics were significant. My pack weighed around 40kg, and I had to pull a 40kg sled up to Camp 3. The food we brought was mostly instant meals, which I initially enjoyed but grew tired of after the first three days. Eating the same spicy, packaged food daily became monotonous.

What unique preparations are you making for your Mount Vinson expedition in Antarctica, given the extreme cold and isolation of the continent?

I have equipped myself with quality gear to stay warm, and I'm training for endurance and lean muscle mass. Lean muscle is better for mountaineering as it requires less water. This training approach, along with my gear, will help me tackle high-altitude climbing challenges more effectively.

What are your thoughts on the environmental impact of mountaineering, especially in light of climate change affecting remote regions?

When I climbed Denali, we carried a CNG box to manage human waste. At 14,000 feet, a crevasse was a major concern. In India, many trekkers and hikers improperly discard waste, which is unacceptable in mountaineering. Discipline is crucial; you must carry everything back down, as waste won't decompose easily at high altitudes.

Can you share one of the scariest experiences you faced during your mountaineering endeavors and how you managed it?

Denali's extreme conditions posed significant challenges during my descent. The constant daylight led to soft, unstable snow with hidden crevasses. When my leg fell into one, I had to carefully pull myself out, taking breaks to avoid cramping. Additionally, the blue ice required precise crampon placement, as my leg would slip when I tried to gain traction. Navigating the technical terrain while fatigued tested my mountaineering skills, but I persevered, using ropes and rest breaks to safely make my way down the mountain.

Could you provide more details about the three world records you currently hold?

I hold three world records: the youngest to climb Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, east and west within 24 hours; the youngest to summit Kang Yatse II and Dzo Jongo within 72 hours; and the youngest to summit Kang Yatse I at age 15 in September 2023.

What role does age play in pursuing one's interests or dreams?

Sometimes it becomes a barrier. I want to do all the seven summits by 16, but Mount Everest is 16 plus, so I won't get permission. However, sometimes it's also good because some parents force their children to do it under peer pressure. They must not be forced to do so against their wishes.

What is your message to the world?

Discipline is crucial, not just in mountaineering, but in all aspects of life. You must conduct yourself appropriately for the setting, whether formal or casual. Additionally, we have a responsibility to keep the world clean and tidy, as we share it with other living beings. Ultimately, mental strength is the key to achieving your aspirations, no matter what they may be.