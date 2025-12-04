10 Reasons India Bike Week 2025 in Panchgani Is the Festival You Can’t Miss This December

1. IBW heads to the hills for the first time ever- For its landmark 12th edition, IBW moves from Goa to the misty, scenic heights of Panchgani — giving India’s biggest motorcycling festival a fresh, high-altitude vibe.

2. A mountain festival atmosphere like no other- Think bonfire nights, camping under the stars, cool weather, and winding hill rides. This is IBW like you’ve never experienced before.



3. India’s largest Test Ride Arena -From premium bikes to iconic global machines, this year brings the most expansive test-ride arena yet, including a new showcase by the Gulf TrackHouse MotoGP Team.



4. Big Trip legends and global explorers- Meet world-travelled riders such as Simon & Lisa Thomas, Elspeth Beard, Zubin Jaafar, Kshitij Saxena, and more — sharing raw, powerful stories of grit and exploration.



5. High-adrenaline action & competitive racing - Catch jaw-dropping showcases like the Endurance Stunt Show by Pol Tarres, Aprilia Wheelie Experience, the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, and the IBW Hill Climb by Reise Moto.

6. A power-packed music lineup -With performances by King, Karan Kanchan, Sugga Honey, and a special Harley-Davidson Rock Riders’ Music showcase, IBW blends music and motorcycling into an electric festival soundtrack.

7. A cultural hub for creators & subcultures -The Jameson Connects Howling Dog space brings together art-bike creators, moto communities, women riders, and fitness collectives — a melting pot of culture, style, and creativity.



8. Design, art & lifestyle experiences -Expect art installations, moto-inspired collaborations, fitness workshops, and one-of-a-kind custom machines that make the perfect visual story for lifestyle features.



9. Sustainability gets the spotlight -With Vida’s EV ecosystem, recycling initiatives, Gulf EV charging, and eco-friendly practices, IBW 2025 blends thrill with responsibility — a relevant hook for sustainability and culture writers.



10. A transformed edition with the same iconic tribe -New venue, refreshed spirit, deeper experiences — and the same legendary biker brotherhood and sisterhood. IBW 2025 promises a whole new chapter for India’s adventure and moto culture.

We will be super grateful if it can be considered for your upcoming stories and features. Additionally if you would like to speak with women, mom and outlander bikers, please feel free to get in touch.



