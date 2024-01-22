A recent poll posted on the social discovery app Hunch, by one of its users, shed light on the current landscape. According to it, Leo emerged as the top South Indian movie of 2023, clinching an impressive 50.2% of the votes from 57,200 Gen-Z participants. The film, skillfully portraying a suspenseful narrative of identity and survival, featured stellar performances by Vijay and other actors, securing its well-deserved position at the pinnacle. Trailing closely behind were Jailer, capturing 36.2% of the votes, and Varisu and Thunivu, earning 9.7% and 3.9% of the votes, respectively.

Leo: “Leo” is a 2023 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film featuring Vijay in the titular role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. The narrative unfolds around Parthi, a café owner and compassionate animal rescuer in Theog. Chased by relentless gangsters Antony and Harold Das, who suspect him to be Antony's long-lost son, Leo, weaves a suspenseful

tale of identity, intrigue, and survival.

Jailer: Get ready for a rollercoaster of actions and laughs in the 2023 Indian Tamil film 'Jailer'! Starring the legendary Rajinikanth, along with a fantastic cast including Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more, this comedy-packed adventure became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and also claimed the sixth spot among all Indian films in 2023.

Varisu: Dive into the excitement of 'Varisu,' a 2023 Indian Tamil action drama! This film stars a stellar cast, including Vijay, R. Sarathkumar, Srikanth, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna, and more and revolves around the youngest son of an entrepreneur, who unexpectedly becomes the chairman of his father's business.

Thunivu: Ajith Kumar takes the lead in this action-packed heist Taamil film supported by an incredible cast including Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay, and Veera. Released during the Pongal week on January 11, 2023, “Thunivu” brought excitement to the theaters that kept you on the edge of your seat.