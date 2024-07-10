Writ Petition against Virinchi for Dumping Medical Waste

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the inaction of GHMC authorities against Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills, with regard to the dumping of waste material. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti was hearing a writ plea filed by Rizwan Khan, a resident of Premnagar, Khairatabad. The petitioner alleged that the authorities failed to take any action against the hospital for its action of dumping waste material in a trench dug adjacent to the petitioner’s premises. The counsel for the petitioner sought directions to the GHMC zonal commissioner for taking steps to clean the pit from the waste material and for closure of the hospital. After hearing the petitioner, the panel ordered notice to the GHMC, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, and other authorities and directed the respondent authorities to file their response in the writ plea.

77-year-old complains denial of medical benefits

Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the action of Telangana director of medical education and others in not reimbursing claim for medical expenses incurred by a septuagenarian. The judge is dealing with writ plea filed by K. Kondal Rao, a senior citizen aged 77 years. The petitioner alleged that the authorities failed to reimburse the medical expenses incurred by the petitioner for the treatment of his wife who was affected with colonic diverticulosis. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authorities only reimbursed a part of the petitioner’s claim as against the total and acted in violation of GOs and principles of natural justice. Accordingly, the judge directed the respondent authorities to file their response.

Writ against Waqf board for failure to protect property

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the inaction of Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) against the Sangareddy district collector and the Jinnaram mandal tahsildar prohibiting encroachment on Waqk property. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Mohammed Ilyas, who alleged that the TSWB failed to take any legal action against the authorities who allowed illegal construction of houses by encroachers on a portion of the gazette-notified Wakf property situated at Ootla village. The petitioner alleged that the inaction of the authorities is illegal and amounts to dereliction of duties. The judge, after hearing the petitioner, allowed the impleading of the concerned gram panchayat and posted the matter for further adjudication.