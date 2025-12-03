Woman Lawyer Escorted Out After Disrupting CJI Court Proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday saw moments of high drama as a woman lawyer was escorted out of the Chief Justice of India's courtroom after she disrupted proceedings by persistently raising an unlisted case despite directions to stop by the bench. The incident occurred when the lawyer made an out-of-list oral mention before the bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N K Singh.

The lawyer alleged that her close friend had been murdered in a Delhi guest house when she was in Mumbai and claimed that the police officer who initially refused to register the FIR had now been appointed the Investigating Officer in the case. When the CJI advised her to follow due process and file a proper petition, the lawyer pleaded, "I am in depression, I will do that", but refused to leave.

The bench asked a lawyer present to assist her in filing a case, but the woman lawyer persisted with her argument even as the next case was called. The situation escalated as the lawyer resisted attempts by female court marshals to remove her, shouting, "Don't misbehave, don't touch me."

Despite Justice Bhuyan's intervention and advice from a fellow advocate to maintain decorum, the woman lawyer remained adamant, saying she wanted to "put it in the ears of this court" regarding her safety. The online streaming of court proceedings was briefly muted when she continued to raise her voice, and she was eventually escorted out of the courtroom.