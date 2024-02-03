Woman Complains Against Police Inaction

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the state home department to get instructions in a writ plea challenging the non-registration of FIR by the station house officer (SHO), KPHB police station, of a mother in the hands of moneylenders. The petitioner, Madasu Padmaja, contended that she had availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh from moneylenders to meet the treatment costs of her son, who is suffering from cancer. Though the entire amount was paid by her, including the exorbitant interest, the lenders harassed her by demanding more money. She then approached the KPHB police station seeking action against them by registering an FIR, but her request was ignored. The matter will be heard on February 22.

Adopted son of deceased person has no claim on property: HC

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court declared that an adopted son of a deceased person cannot claim a right on a property that was bequeathed by the deceased. The judge gave the ruling while disposing of a revision petition filed by Gandhe Vishwa Madav Rao challenging the orders of the senior civil judge, Jagtial, in a civil suit. Earlier, the petitioner, on the death of Gandhe Laxmi Devi, filed an application to be brought on record as her legal heir in a suit filed by her. The court dismissed his application. The court also allowed an application filed by the niece of the deceased in whose name she executed the will deed in respect of the property in question. The civil court found that the “deceased plaintiff executed testamentary disposition, which is a registered will deed dated July 21, 2003, as such, succession is not open to the adopted son. He also found that though there is no dispute regarding the adoption of the petitioner as an adopted son, the same is not enough to bring him as a legal representative of the deceased/plaintiff, in view of the registered will deed”.

Rejecting the petitioner Justice Surender said “the petitioner, who is an adopted son, cannot lay claim on the property, which was bequeathed in favour of Chinthamani. He can always question the ‘will’ executed in favour of P. Chinthamani in a separate proceedings.”

Temple asked to consider plea on eviction of free boarders

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the Sri Jungle Vithoba temple, Hyderabad, to consider the representation to evict the occupants at the temple, who are not paying rents. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by R. Narender, a social worker, challenging the inaction of the temple in collecting rent from the occupants or initiating eviction proceedings against them despite giving several representations. The court upon hearing the same, directed the temple to consider the representation of eviction and posted the matter for further adjudication to February 14.