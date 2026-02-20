West Bengal SIR: Calcutta HC Told to Depute Judicial Officers for SIR

The Supreme Court on Friday is hearing a batch of petitions related to West Bengal SIR, including WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plea raising issues about characterization of voters in the 'logical discrepancy' list among other things.

The bench has ordered that "In order to ensure fairness in adjudication of documents and consequential determination for inclusion/exclusion in voter list, and as agreed too by both sides, we are left with hardly any other option but to request CJ of Calcutta HC to spare some serving judicial officers along with some former judicial officers of integrity in the rank of addl. district judge who can then in each district revisit/dispose of pending claims under category of logical discrepancy".

The court further noted that each such officer shall be assisted by micro-observers and officers of the state govt who have already been deputed by the state for such duties. "Circumstances being extra-ordinary...we are conscious of the fact that it may have some impact on the pending court cases. CJ along with committee of judges, etc. may evolve some interim arrangement for urgent matters to alternative courts," it added.

The order further instructed that the Collector and SP should provide assistance and logistic support to presiding judicial officers and team for smooth completion of pending process. "Our only anxiety is that work should commence and completed smoothly without any hindrance," the court emphasised.

The court noted that an unfortunate blame game has been going on between the state government and the Election Commission over the voter roll clean-up drive. "There is an unfortunate allegation/counter-allegation which clearly depicts trust deficit between 2 constitutional functionaries - democratically elected state govt and ECI," the SC order said.

On Tuesday, the top court had adjourned to March 18 the hearing on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging obstruction by the West Bengal government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during search operations at the office of I-PAC and the residence of its director in connection with a coal pilferage-linked money laundering probe.

This is a developing story.