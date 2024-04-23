Top
VMC Mobile Court Slaps Rs 17,010 Fine on Rule Violators

23 April 2024 5:58 PM GMT
VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. (DC file photo)

Vijayawada: Judge B. Vijay Kumar Reddy on Tuesday heard 35 cases of littering roads, doing business without a licence, obstructing the flow of sewage, keeping pets on roads, and running businesses without a license at a mobile court in Circle 2 of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

He imposed on various violators a total fine of Rs 17,010. The cases had been booked by sanitary inspectors of the corporation.

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said the mobile court will hear cases every Tuesday against those who litter roads and violate various other rules of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Swapnil warned that if the same person is found violating the corporation rules a second time, stricter action will be taken against them, including revocation of the licence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
