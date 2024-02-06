Viveka Murder Case: SC Defers Petition Against Avinash’s Bail to April

Anantapur: The Supreme Court Bench on Monday posted a petition against bail granted to Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in connection with the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy to the third week of April. The Supreme Court Bench, comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Deepankar Datta, had directed the CBI to submit the Case Diary (CD) of the case in digital form before the Bench when the CBI counsel informed them that the CD was of 60 divisions.

As part of the ongoing probe over the petition against the granting of bail to the MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in connection with the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the MP got bail from the TS High Court on May 23 last year. However, the deceased’s daughter Dr Narreddy Sunitha, has approached the Supreme Court, contesting the bail granted by the TS High Court on June 9, and the Supreme Court served notices to Avinash Reddy on June 19 last year.

As part of the ongoing probe, the Supreme Court Bench on Monday posted the case to April third week and has directed the registrar to list the non-miscellaneous days to be started on April 22.