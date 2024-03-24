Toddy tappers body challenges suspension of licence

Hyderabad: Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court sought the response of the commissioner of prohibition and excise and other authorities on the suspension of the licence of Toddy Tappers Cooperative Society (TTCS). It was the case of the petitioners, TTCS and another, that they held valid licences for running retail toddy shops at NK Phoolbagh, Hyderabad, but were served a show cause notice by the district prohibition and excise officer suspending their licence. The petitioner contended that an officer below the rank of sub-inspector of prohibition and excise was not competent to draw samples for the purpose of sending it for chemical examination. Writ plea and writ appeal were earlier filed in this issue. The appeal was dismissed due to which the petitioner had filed the present writ petition contending that no reason had been given for suspension of licence with respect to the rank of sub-inspector. The court directed the respondent to file their response until which the order of suspension shall be suspended. The matter is posted on June 13.

Vet varsity VC’s appointment under lens

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court ordered notices in a writ plea challenging the manner of appointment of the Vice-chancellor of the P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana State University for Veterinary, Animal and Fishery Sciences. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a writ plea filed by Dr M. Vijay Kumar. The petitioner sought a direction against the respondents to undertake fresh recruitment for filling up the post in strict adherence to UGC Regulations 2018. The bench while issuing notice made it clear that any action taken by the university in this regard would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

Law college told to accept exam fee

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High court directed Bhaskar Law College to accept the examination fee pertaining to an alleged case of non-submission of equivalency certificate. A writ plea was filed by Kashireddy Rithish Reddy, a law student, against the college for not accepting the examination fee towards the first year, semester I, of the three-year LLB course. It was the contention of the petitioner that he had complied with the notification issued by the college wherein he submitted the required degree certificate and his migration certificate. The respondent said the petitioner had not submitted an equivalency certificate for his previous degree. It was brought to the attention of the court that the examinations are to be held in April. Considering the same, the court directed the college to collect the examination fee and posted the matter on April 22.

TS told to consider bidi workers plea

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the district forest officer (DFO) to consider the representation for the release of bidi leaf stocks with permission to renew ownership for the Beedi Leaf Terminated Units (BLTUs). A batch of writ pleas was filed questioning the inaction of the principal chief conservator of forests and other authorities in the matter. The petitioners, Kodati Bhima Rao and others, said that the authorities, including the DFO, had failed to consider representations submitted by them in writ pleas for releasing the stocks by permitting petitioners, who are the respective unit’s contractors, while renewing their ownership for the BLTUs at Tadvai, Katapur and Karkagudem, on payment of charges. The court directed the DFO to consider all the representations submitted in the batch of writ pleas and disposed of the case.