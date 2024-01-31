Hyderabad: A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar of the Telangana High Court has granted two weeks to the Central Government to ascertain the fate of an application by, Narayan Naik, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Cyberabad, for the revision of his allotment year from 2009 to 2008, and for the consequential fixation of seniority in the IPS cadre.

The writ petition was filed by Naik and Parimala Hana Nutan, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Administration, challenging an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) which ruled that the application of the petitioners was not made through proper channels.

The petitioners argued that the CAT wrongly reasoned that the representations for such relief were not made through proper channels. The CAT had also dismissed the petition of the two IPS officers.

When the matter came up for admission, Gadi Praveen Kumar, the deputy solicitor-general, informed the court that he would ascertain and inform the court as to whether the application for revision of the allotment year 2009-2008 had been disposed of or is still pending. The bench accordingly held it to be listed after two weeks.





HC grants bail to 11 accused in group violence case.

Justice Surender of the Telangana High Court granted a conditional anticipatory bail to all 11 persons, who were accused of causing voluntary hurt at Kodandapur village in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. A crime was registered against Beechupally Naidu and 10 others by the Kondandapur Police Station.

According to the prosecution, on December 12, 2023, Vadla Sujatha gave a written complaint to police stating that she has been running a flour mill and chilli machine for her livelihood, which was objected to by adjacent house owners — the accused in this case.

The complainant accused the family members of her adjacent house of troubling her by cutting the power supply to her machines and also by abusing her when she raised her voice.

She also contended that when two villagers came to her rescue, they were attacked using scythes and axes by some of the petitioners due to which they were taken to the hospital and a case was registered.

Among the petitioners, Beechupally Naidu and A. Jayamma are senior citizens and Simhadri Naidu and Aruna Rani are students and were not present in the village at the time of the incident.

The petitioners on the other hand contend that the flour mill was illegal and was built without permission. They also claim that they were attacked by the de facto complainant and several others and an attempt was made to kill them. It is stated in the bail petition that not a single overt act has been attributed to them. Considering all the aspects, it was a case of complaints by both groups and the court granted conditional anticipatory bail to all the accused.

HC grants Centre time to respond to plea on road safety

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court granted time to the Central government for responding to a public interest litigation (PIL), which complained of inaction on road safety on national highways.

The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar heard counsel for the petitioner who pointed out that the government was not responding to the grievance leading to the filing of the PIL.

The counsel for the petitioner, Chikudu Prabhaker, pointed out that the Supreme Court had laid out multiple guidelines, which required the setting up of a special committee to oversee that precautionary steps are taken and implemented.

He complained that the approach of the state government was so indifferent that not only did it not follow the guidelines but it had not even constituted the committee. He also pointed out how, at the instance of various High Courts, different state governments have ensured the implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines for road safety. Prabhaker pleaded that the Chief Justice was party to an order of similar effect while he was the acting Chief Justice at Bengaluru

.

Govt to clarify stance on Santoshi Maa temple

Justice Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked the government to explain its power and stance on appointing an executive officer to the Santhoshi Mata temple at Neredmet in the city.

The judge is dealing with a decade-old writ petition filed by his holiness, Pushpagiri Swamiji of the Pushpagiri Matt. This is the second round of litigation on the question of the appointment of the executive officer to the temple.

The Matt, which took over the temple, challenged the notification on the ground that the appointment was wholly without notice and without jurisdiction. The Matt contended that the classification of the temple under the Endowments Act was also without any stated reasons. Considering the lapse in time, the judge wanted the state government with its instructions in the instance, given the fact that original notification was issued by the erstwhile combined state.





Location of liquor shop challenged

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday adjourned a writ plea challenging a license granted to a bar for shifting its location near a school. The petitioner, Goverdhani Educational Society, while challenging the license granted by the Commissioner of the Prohibition and Excise Department to Thirumaleshwar Reddy and Sai Yuva Restaurant and Bar contended that the construction of the building to establish 2BBar is illegal.

The alleged illegal construction is located at Samanagar, Sahebnagar Kalan, Hayathnagar mandal, Rangareddy district. The petitioner argued that the permission granted to the new bar was contrary to the law as the new bar would be within the prohibited proximity of the educational institution.