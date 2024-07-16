Telangana HC Takes Up Nampally Encroachment Case, Issues Notices

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to GHMC authorities and the tahsildar of Nampally mandal of Hyderabad district in a petition complaining of no action on the encroachment of a community hall at Survey No. 24 of Ward No. 45 of Nampally by private persons to build a function hall.

The court was dealing with a petition filed by Raheem Bin Hussain who brought to the notice of the court that despite submission of complaints, GHMC authorities failed to take action against a private person who is constructing the function hall on government property by demolishing the community hall and public park.