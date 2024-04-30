Telangana HC Summer Vacation Announced

Hyderabad: During the summer vacation of the Telangana High Court from May 6 to May 31, the weekly vacation court will be held on May 9, 16, 23 and 30 on which days a division bench and a single judge bench will hear urgent cases. On May 9 and 16, the division bench of the vacation court will be held by Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice J. Srinivas Rao. The single judge bench will be held by Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy. On May 23 and 30, the division bench will be held by Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy and Justice Alishetty Laxminarayana and the single judge will be Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti.