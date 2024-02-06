Telangana HC constitutes committee to review lake encroachments

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Tuesday appointed a two-member committee, including the Deputy Solicitor-General to inspect 16 lakes in Hyderabad and Rangareddy concerning encroachment. The bench directed the committee to submit the report within three weeks, before the next hearing, scheduled for March 11.

In 2007, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of alleged illegal constructions coming up on the lake beds in Hyderabad and Rangareddy, on a letter sent by Anil C. Dayakar.

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan contended that a joint report was filed by the collectors of both districts, but the bench pointed out that there were glaring contradictions in the submissions of the government.

The Chief Justice pointed out that while on one hand the government contended that lakes were protected by raising fences it also contended that raising fences was practically impossible.

The committee appointed comprises Deputy Solicitor General G. Praveen Kumar and former government pleader Srikanth Reddy. They will visit Dugarm Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, China Chamara Cheruvu, Chinna Rayuni Cheruvu, Gangaram Pedda Cheruvu, Medikunta Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Hasmathpeta Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda Cheruvu, Nallagandla Cheruvu, Ambheer Cheruvu and Golidodda Cheruvu.

The bench directed the committee to place a detailed report — comprising details of fencing around the lakes, encroachments, if any, walking tracks, CCTV cameras and sewerage procedure, among others — in a sealed envelope in the court before the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Aradhe said that future generations will benefit if these lakes are protected and reiterated that the joint status report filed by the government was “far from satisfactory.”

