Telangana HC appoints panel to inspect lakes in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, speaking for the bench observed that future generations will benefit if the lakes are conserved. He said that the joint status report filed by the state government on the conservation of lakes is far from satisfactory. The committee has been given 3 weeks to file the report and adjourned the matter to March 11 for further hearing. The Committee comprising of Deputy Solicitor General, G Praveen Kumar and former government pleader Srikanth Reddy will inspect Dugarm Cheruvu, Sunnam Cheruvu, China Chamara Cheruvu, China Rayon Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Ganga Ram Pedda Cheruvu, Medikunta Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Hazmat Peta Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu, Pirzadiguda Cheruvu, Nallagandla Cheruvu, Ambheer Cheruvu and Golidodda Cheruvu.The High Court directed the panel to submit a report, with details of the fencing around the lakes, encroachments, if any, walking tracks, CCTV cameras, and sewerage treatment, among others, in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing.Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, speaking for the bench observed that future generations will benefit if the lakes are conserved. He said that the joint status report filed by the state government on the conservation of lakes is far from satisfactory. The committee has been given 3 weeks to file the report and adjourned the matter to March 11 for further hearing.

Telangana High Court on Tuesday appointed a two-member committee to inspect 16 lakes in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. The court in 2007 had suo moto taken up the matter of the preservation of lakes based on a letter sent by Anil C Dayakar. The petitioner alleged that illegal constructions were being made by the encroachers in the lake beds in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy. Additional Advocate General Imran Khan contended that a joint report was filed by the Collectors of both districts. The two-judge bench pointed out that there were glaring contradictions in the submissions made by the state government.