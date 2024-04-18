State Told To Seek Instructions for Post of Consumer Redressal Commission Head

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar, directed the state government to seek instructions as to when the post of president to the state consumer redressal commission will be filled. The post has been lying vacant since the retirement of former president M.S.K. Jaiswal. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by a practising advocate of the High Court, Baglekar Akash Kumar, who appeared party in person contending that the general administration department (GAD), Government of Telangana, and the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited had failed to fill up the post of president in Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Earlier the procedure for the appointment of the president was in consultation with the Chief Justice of the state. However, the apex court put in a selection process for retired High Court judges who aspire to hold the post. On an earlier occasion, the court was informed that a review petition was filed in the apex court and an order was awaited. The state government sought time to seek instructions regarding the same to appraise the court. The matter has been adjourned to June 10 for further action.

No bar on notice proposing no-trust vote against municipal chief: HC

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court ruled that a notice proposing to conduct a no-confidence motion moved against any chairperson of the municipal council during subsistence of the election code issued for the general elections is not barred by law. The judge made the observation while dealing with a writ plea filed by R. Vijayalakshmi, chairperson of Kollapur municipal council, Nagarkurnool district. The petitioner challenged a notice issued by the Nagarkurnool district collector and election officer proposing to conduct the meeting for considering the no-confidence motion moved against the petitioner during the subsistence of the election code issued for the Lok Sabha elections. The standing counsel, appearing for the municipal corporation, informed the court that there is no provision in the act that prohibits continuing with no-confidence motion during the General elections. The judge accordingly closed the writ petition.

Alwal MRO directed to inquire into mutations

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the Alwal MRO to conduct denovo inquiry into the mutations carried out with regard to 24 acres of land at Kowkur village, Alwal. The court was dealing with a writ petition filed by Gopal Krishna constructions, a realtor company, contending that the MRO conducted the mutation proceedings in lands owned by it without giving any notice. The mutation was carried out in favour of the legal representatives of the original owner who had already sold the land to the petitioner company. The petitioner alleged fraud and misrepresentation and demanded a fresh inquiry by giving due notices to it. The court accordingly allowed the writ petition directing a fresh inquiry.