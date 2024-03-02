Sports Zone vs. Flats Residents: GHMC Directed To Resolve Issue

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court directed the GHMC to consider afresh the complaint of a flat owners association on the functioning of a gaming institution in the vicinity. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, modified the order of a single judge, who had directed the GHMC to take action on complaints of nuisance said to be caused by the appellant, Pulse 7. Earlier, Udaya Northend Apartments Association at Kondapur filed a writ petition complaining that Pulse 7 was carrying out outdoor sports activities without a proper licence and causing nuisance to the residents of the flats. The single judge had required the GHMC to take further steps based upon a show cause notice issued by it. In appeal, Pulse 7 contended that it had valid licences and permission and that the single judge ought not to have issued the directions without hearing the appellant. The bench modified the order and directed the GHMC to afford an opportunity to both parties and pass fresh orders.

Vidyuth ombudsman powers limited: HC

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court held that the Vidyut ombudsman could not decide complaints lodged by persons who are not consumers of electricity and are applicants for power connections. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, accordingly allowed a writ plea filed by the superintending engineer of TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and others requiring it to supply power and fresh connection to a purchaser from a defaulting consumer. Earlier, a single judge had directed the appellants to provide a power connection to Palabatla Sridevi over a land parcel in Mahbubnagar and had upheld the findings of the Vidyut ombudsman that the due was time-barred and that the present consumer Sri Palabatla Sridevi was not in due of any amount. It’s her predecessor in title Sheetal Shipping and Metal Processors Limited that had failed to make payments. She contended that she could not be forced to make payments that were due from the previous consumer. Without going into the said question, the bench allowed the appeal on the ground that the Vidyut ombudsman acted without jurisdiction and accordingly set aside the order.

Tribal women seek sand quarrying rights

Justice Nagesh Bheempaka of the Telangana High Court entertained a writ plea filed by a tribal women society engaged in sand quarrying. Sri Rama Tribal Mahila Sand Quarry filed a writ plea questioning the non-grant of quarry licence for mining sand at Bhadrachalam. The petitioner contended that as a tribal cooperative society it had preferential rights for lease and the same was not being acted upon by the authorities. The matter now will be heard again alongside the response of the state mining authorities after two weeks.

HC pulls up Union government in autism case

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court faulted the Central government for its insensitivity in dealing with the cause of autism students. She directed the Union of India to file its response to a 2014 writ petition by March 11. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Amrutha Ramanujam, an autism consultant and vice-president of the Autism Society of India. The writ petition sought a mandamus declaring the inaction of the authorities to consider her representations inter alia suggesting the need to bring about changes in examinations by providing non-descriptive papers and adult prompters for children with autism as arbitrary capricious and opposed to Articles 14 and 41 of the Constitution of India. She also sought a consequential direction to the respondents to all the educational boards and open universities to adopt a method of prescribing specially designed question papers of non-descriptive nature to the children with autism and to provide an adult-trained prompter to assist the children in writing/attempting examinations.