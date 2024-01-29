Sircilla Temple Officials Told to Clarify on Re-tender Notice

Hyderabad: Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Monday required the Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy Devasthanam officials at Sircilla to respond in a writ plea challenging the re-tender notice. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Sivaratri Sidhartha, challenging the action of the temple executive officer in issuing e-tender, paper tender-cum-open auction for selling pattu/cotton saris, dhotis and chellas on January 17 for a period of two years. The impugned public auction was set to take place in front of the temple premises without confirming the petitioner’s highest bid. It was the case of the petitioner that he was a successful bidder for the auction of saris donated to the Goddess and before the period prescribed for the deposit of tender amount, the impugned second tender notification was issued. This, he said, was without the authority of law. He also claimed that it is affecting his fundamental rights. The respondents are required to respond by February 5.

Notice to RBI on Complaint Against City Union Bank

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Monday issued a notice to the RBI with regard to a complaint against City Union Bank. A writ plea was filed by Agarwal Steels Limited, questioning the order issued by the RBI without affording an opportunity to the complainant. The petitioner contended that it had moved the RBI under the Ombudsman Scheme. By virtue of its complaint, it was further contended that the bank recovered Rs 10 crore, excluding interest, without following the procedure and that the loan amount was being recovered contrary to the guidelines of the RBI. He argued that there was no copy of the counter filed before the Ombudsman and no hearing was conducted before rejecting the petitioner’s complaint. The order made on September 8 was also challenged on the ground that it was bereft of reasons.

Alleged Illegal Sand Mining: Notice to BRS Youth Chief

Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued a notice to BRS youth president, Edla Laxman, in a case of alleged illegal sand transportation and mining. The criminal petition was filed by a reporter at Q-News, Marwadi Sudarshan, who is charged with offenses of obscene acts and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace. The said complaint has been filed against him due to an incident wherein he addressed concerns regarding the death of a school student due when an alleged illegal sand transportation truck toppled in Kondapur village. The reporter/ activist made statements against former minister K. T. Rama Rao that he was carrying out the illegal business of sand transportation and mining in cahoots with the TRS party with whom he is associated, which in turn resulted in lack of employment and safety. The petitioner also commented about providing free alcoholic beverages and serving biryani to innocent people to mislead them. Senior counsel V. Raghunath argued that the said case filed against him is nothing but politically motivated and designed to suppress any form of dissent against the government. In consideration of the same, the court issued notice to be issued to the youth president and in the interim, dispensed the appearance of the accused before the criminal court in the case against him.

Manikonda Land Dispute: HMDA Chief Asked to File Fresh Report

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the commissioner and zonal commissioner HMDA to file a fresh report on the constructions that were carried out contrary to the status quo orders of the court with respect to land in Manikonda Jagjir of Gandipet mandal. The court was dealing with a contempt petition filed by Maninagar Colony Plot Members Protection Welfare Society, questioning the action of municipal authorities in allowing construction in their site by third parties contrary to the court’s status quo orders. The society contended that instead of stopping the construction, the authorities are turning a blind eye, which amounts to contempt of court. The matter will be heard on February 19 after the fresh report is placed before the court.

HC to Decide Fate of ‘Vyooham’ Release Today

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court is scheduled to decide on Tuesday, the fate of the controversial film ‘Vyooham’. A writ appeal stalling the release of the movie was challenged on Monday in a writ appeal filed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.. In an earlier appeal filed by the producer, the bench directed that the matter be listed for hearing on Tuesday. When the connected appeals came up on Monday, the bench directed it to be clubbed with the connected appeal. To those who came in late, the certification of the film was challenged by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The party sought a declaration that the certification was in violation of the provisions of the Cinematograph Act. The single judge quashed the certificate for the theatrical release of the film and remitted the film to the authorities for reconsideration “in accordance with law and principles of natural justice.”