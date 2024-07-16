SC to Reach Full Strength with Two New Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is all set to attain its full strength with the elevation of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan.The apex court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice, and was functioning with 32 judges.

CJI D Y Chandrachud is likely to administer the oath of office to the two judges on Thursday.

The Supreme Court will function with 34 judges until Justice Hima Kohli retires on September 1, 2024, followed by CJI Chandrachud, who superannuates on November 10 this year.

On July 11, the five-member collegium presided over by the CJI had recommended to the Centre the names of Singh and Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court.

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

"His appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court will provide representation to the North-East, and in particular he will be the first judge from the state of Manipur to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court," the SC Collegium had said on July 11 while recommending his name along with that of Justice Mahadevan.

Justice Singh was appointed as a judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2011. Following the formation of the Manipur High Court, he was transferred there.

In February 2023, he was appointed as chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court and will demit office in February 2028 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

While recommending his name for elevation, the collegium had noted that "Justice Mahadevan belongs to a backward community from the state of Tamil Nadu. His appointment will bring diversity to the (SC) Bench."

"The Collegium has taken due note of the fact that Justice Mahadevan ranks third in the order of presently serving judges of the Madras High Court including the judges who have been posted as chief justices outside the Madras High Court.

"At this stage, the Collegium has given precedence to the candidature of Justice Mahadevan in order to give representation to the backward community," it noted.

Justice Mahadevan was born on June 10, 1963 and will demit office in June 2028.