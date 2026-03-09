SC To Hear Plea Against FIR on Bar Council Poll Panel Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the registration of an FIR against the apex court-appointed High-Powered Election Supervisory Committee overseeing state bar council elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi accepted the request for urgent listing after senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, who is also chairman of the Bar Council of India, mentioned the matter.

Mishra told the court that an FIR had been lodged by a lawyer against the committee supervising the bar council elections.

“This is very urgent. An FIR has been lodged against the high-powered committee overseeing the bar council elections by a lawyer. This is serious. It's just because his appeal was not considered. This is with regard to Maharashtra and Goa state bar council elections,” he said.

The Chief Justice responded, “We will list it on Tuesday.”

The Supreme Court had earlier constituted the committee, headed by former judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, to oversee the conduct of state bar council elections. The panel also includes Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, and senior advocate V. Giri.

On February 18, the court directed its registry not to list any petitions related to state bar council elections and asked aggrieved parties to approach the apex court-appointed committee.

The court had also earlier directed that elections to all state bar councils across the country be conducted under the supervision of retired high court judges, setting January 31, 2026, as the deadline to complete the process.