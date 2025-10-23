SC to Hear Bail Pleas of Activists in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case on Oct 27

The Supreme Court will hear the bail applications of Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Umar Khalid, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case on Monday, October 27.

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria is scheduled to hear the pleas. The case has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the serious charges related to the 2020 Delhi riots.