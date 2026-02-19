SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for SIR of Electoral Rolls in Poll-Bound Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of the poll panel that the final electoral rolls have already been prepared in Assam and the petition has become infructuous.

The PIL, filed by Mrinal Kumar Choudhary, challenged the EC's decision to conduct a standard Special Revision in Assam instead of the more rigorous SIR conducted in other states.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the petitioner, said the state required an intensive revision to ensure the integrity of the rolls.

However, senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the poll panel, informed the bench that the final electoral roll for Assam had already been published on February 10.

"Nothing survives now," the CJI said.

The bench emphasised the sensitivity of the matter, noting that under the current legislative and judicial framework, the EC is not empowered to arbitrarily declare individuals as foreigners, as statutory cut-off dates and specialised tribunals govern such determinations.

"You have to be very sensitive and careful," the CJI told Hansaria.

The PIL sought a direction to quash the poll panel's memo dated November 17, 2025, which ordered a Special Revision instead of an SIR in Assam.

It also sought a direction for the SIR on the same parameters as the one conducted in Bihar in June 2025, ahead of the 2026 Assam assembly elections.

The plea had also sought the exclusion of Aadhaar as a relevant document for inclusion in the electoral rolls.

Following the conclusion of the Special Revision, data from the chief electoral officer revealed that the total voter count in Assam has dropped by 2.43 lakh.