SC Refuses to Entertain PIL by 'Bada Khatarnak' for Installation of National Emblem on Its Dome

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking installation of the national emblem on the dome of the apex court's building, saying that the matter falls within its administrative jurisdiction. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will examine the issue on the administrative side and asked the secretary general of the apex court to "put an appropriate note before the competent authority (the CJI)".

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by Badaravada Venugopal, popularly known as 'Bada Khatarnak'.

During the proceedings, the CJI said the court is currently in the process of constructing a new building complex, where such architectural and symbolic requirements would be addressed.

"We are constructing a new building; we will deal with it then," the CJI said at the outset.

When the petitioner raised the issue about the status of the current iconic building, the CJI said that the administration would look into it. "This issue you could write to me on the administrative side, instead of filing a petition," the CJI said.

The petitioner, appearing in person, informed the court that he had previously reached out to the Chief Justice's office in May 2025. He said that he received a response on November 27, 2025, stating that the Supreme Court utilises its own distinct emblem.

Responding to this, the CJI said that the previous administrative decision was passed before his tenure began on November 24, 2025.

"We will see what is to be done. Please do not file petitions on the judicial side," the CJI said.