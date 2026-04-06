SC Orders CBI Inquiry into Arunachal CM's Govt Contracts Allegations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations that various public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s family members.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria directed the CBI to examine contracts awarded between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025.

In its judgment, the bench stated that the CBI must initiate the preliminary inquiry within two weeks. It added that the inquiry, along with any subsequent investigation, should cover the execution of public works, contracts, and work orders during the specified period.

The court also clarified that the CBI would not be restricted from examining transactions beyond this timeframe if necessary.

Further, the bench directed the Arunachal Pradesh government to fully cooperate with the agency and provide all relevant records within four weeks. It instructed the Chief Secretary to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the CBI and ensure that no records are destroyed.

The apex court emphasized that all evidence must be preserved and directed the CBI to submit a status report within 16 weeks.

The order came in response to a petition filed by organisations Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, which sought a CBI or SIT probe into the awarding of public works contracts to firms allegedly owned by the Chief Minister’s family members.

Pema Khandu’s family members, including his late father Dorjee Khandu’s second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi, were also made parties in the case. Dorjee Khandu, a former Chief Minister, died in a helicopter crash in 2011.

The petition alleged that Rinchin Drema’s firm, Brand Eagles, received a significant number of government contracts despite an apparent conflict of interest.

It further claimed that the repeated awarding of contracts to a select group of firms linked to the Chief Minister’s family indicated possible favoritism, suggesting such decisions could not have been made without the knowledge and support of the minister concerned.

The petition also noted that Dorjee Khandu held charge of the department until 2011, after which Pema Khandu took over and currently serves as Chief Minister. It raised concerns over the concentration of work orders among firms allegedly connected to the family.