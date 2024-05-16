SC issues guidelines to curb illegal sand mining in AP

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Thursday has issued guidelines to curb illegal sand mining in AP and directed both the Centre and AP to submit their report on implementation of its order by June 9 and posted the next hearing to July 15 in New Delhi.

The apex court has ordered for setting up a committee with police officials in each district in order to accept and resolve complaints pertaining to illegal mining of the sand and asked for giving widespread publicity for the toll free number and email ID. It suggested for conduct of regular inspection on such illegal activity by the Union ministry of environment. It issued direction to act sternly against those who involve in violation of norms in sand mining even by using heavy machinery.

The SC has issued order for regular inspection by the district collectors on the places of illegal mining of sand identified by the Central authorities and called for booking cases against those who flout the norms and initiate criminal action against them.