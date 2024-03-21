SC Grants Five-Week Bail to Abhishek Boinpally

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted temporary interim bail to Abhishek Boinpally, who is accused in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy and had been in jail since October.

A division bench, comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, granted a five-week interim bail to Abhishek but pending his regular bail petition in the said case.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Abhishek, who challenged the Delhi court orders denying him bail in the said case.

The court granted the interim bail on health grounds and asked him to surrender before the jail authorities on completion of the temporary bail period. He has been directed to surrender his passport and give his contact numbers to Enforcement Directorate officials. He is only permitted to visit his hometown, Hyderabad.

Abhishek is the owner of a distillery and there were allegations that he had been involved in the Delhi liquor scam, along with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. He was granted bail in the CBI’s FIR but was in jail for violating the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.