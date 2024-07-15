SC Adjourns KCR’s Petition to July 16

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday adjourned the petition filed by BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, who challenged the notices issued upon him by Justice L. Narasimha Reddy’s Commission to July 16.

Rao had filed an SLP before the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court order dismissing his plea to declare as “illegal” the constitution of a commission to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the power sector during his tenure as the state’s Chief Minister.

The SLP was listed on Monday. During the first hours, the counsel appearing on behalf of Rao sought passover for a short time for the senior counsel to appear in the case. On his request, the court said that it would hear the case after completion of the list before it. However, with the court time getting over, the court adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.