 Top
Home » Nation » Legal Affairs

Right to Constitutional Remedies Under Article 32 Being Misused, Says SC

Legal Affairs
16 Jan 2026 1:13 PM IST

Article 32h gives citizens the right to seek constitutional remedies from the top court over violation of fundamental rights

Right to Constitutional Remedies Under Article 32 Being Misused, Says SC
x
Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed a petitioner for filing a plea under Article 32, which gives citizens the right to seek constitutional remedies from the top court over violation of fundamental rights, despite a petition pending before the Bombay High Court. A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said Article 32 is being misused by filing petitions even on adjournments in high courts.

"Article 32 is being misused. The number of cases filed under Article 32 are exponentially being increased. For everything, one adjournment, file Article 32 here. Especially those surrounding Delhi are filing Article 32 petitions. What is this? It is a misuse," the bench said.

The top court said the petition filed under Article 32 is a gross misuse of the process of the court and of law, and dismissed it.

( Source : PTI )
judicial process integrity Delhi legal challenges court adjournment issues excessive petitions under Article 32 B V Nagarathna judicial comments 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X